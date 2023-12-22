FOOTBALL – FIFA RANKING – Madagascar in 109th place

FIFA unveiled, yesterday Thursday, its latest monthly ranking for the year 2023 of men’s national football teams. Argentina’s domination of the world rankings remains intact and the podium is formed by the trio with Argentina in the lead, France in second position, and England on the third step.

The few international matches played across the planet, since the last score in November, have not had much impact on the ranking for the month of December. Argentina, reigning world champion with the emblematic Albiceleste captain Lionel Messi and his eight golden balls, ended the year on top of the world: 1855 points. France is second with 1845 points and England, third, 1800 points.

The first African on the list is Morocco, which placed in 13th place with 1661 points, Senegal in 20th place (1594 points) and Tunisia in 28th with 1523 points.

Madagascar, which lost one place, is in 109th place in the ranking with 1187 points while the Comoros is in 119th place in the world with 1156 points.

Donné Raherinjatovo

Also Read:  SWIMMING – OPEN WATER 5KM

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Apple Vision Pro production is in full swing. We know when they will go on sale – SMARTmania.cz
Apple Vision Pro production is in full swing. We know when they will go on sale – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
5-year-old girl from Șăndărei died after allegedly being washed with a substance against lice by her grandmother, a 35-year-old woman / The girl’s cousin, a one-year-old and 11-month-old boy is in serious condition
5-year-old girl from Șăndărei died after allegedly being washed with a substance against lice by her grandmother, a 35-year-old woman / The girl’s cousin, a one-year-old and 11-month-old boy is in serious condition
Posted on
Mass flight of football players from our club with a very famous coach
Mass flight of football players from our club with a very famous coach
Posted on
Burping syndrome: Effects and treatment
Burping syndrome: Effects and treatment
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News