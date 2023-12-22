FOOTBALL – FIFA RANKING – Madagascar in 109th place

FIFA unveiled, yesterday Thursday, its latest monthly ranking for the year 2023 of men’s national football teams. Argentina’s domination of the world rankings remains intact and the podium is formed by the trio with Argentina in the lead, France in second position, and England on the third step.

The few international matches played across the planet, since the last score in November, have not had much impact on the ranking for the month of December. Argentina, reigning world champion with the emblematic Albiceleste captain Lionel Messi and his eight golden balls, ended the year on top of the world: 1855 points. France is second with 1845 points and England, third, 1800 points.

The first African on the list is Morocco, which placed in 13th place with 1661 points, Senegal in 20th place (1594 points) and Tunisia in 28th with 1523 points.

Madagascar, which lost one place, is in 109th place in the ranking with 1187 points while the Comoros is in 119th place in the world with 1156 points.

Donné Raherinjatovo