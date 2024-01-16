FOOTBALL – FRIENDLY – The FMF takes its revenge on journalists

Solo de Midi eliminating Nono and Setra, former members of the national team.

As in every final of a major competition, the Malagasy Football Federation team, reinforced by those of the leagues, invited veteran journalists over 50 years old to a friendly match. The meeting was held on Sunday at the By-Pass to open the final of the Antananarivo Grand Tournament between Disciples FC and US Pro. The training led by the president of the Analamanga league and the CFEM, Henintsoa Rakotoarimanana, in the company, among others, of the national technical director Rado Rasoanaivo, as well as coaches and former internationals such as Nono, former player of the Cnaps and Setra of the ‘Ajesaia won 2 to 1 against Norbert Rakotomalala from Matv, Torcelin Randriamamonjy from Taratra, Rina Rasoava from Ao Raha, Davis Rakotoarijaona from Midi and Arys Rafaly from Gazetiko.

The national football body team had already led 2-0 before Davis reduced the gap in the second period (1-2). The journalists were able to equalize and even take the upper hand ten minutes from time but missed two clear chances. The team from the Union of Sports Journalists of Madagascar defeated the CFEM team during the previous friendly meeting before the final of the Orange Pro League version 2023.

Serge Rasanda

