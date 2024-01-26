“Football has plenty of analysis, the players are remote-controlled”

#Football #plenty #analysis #players #remotecontrolled

Lionel Scaloni (Santa Fe, 1978) is an atypical case in the world of football. In November 2018 he took charge of the Argentine national team without having previously coached any club, he was only the under-20 coach during a tournament. Five years later, his record on the bench is impeccable: 67 games with 76% wins (only six losses) and he has won the three tournaments played: the World Cup, the Copa América and the Finalissima against Italy. In Qatar he touched the sky, proclaiming himself world champion.

With discreet leadership he was able to print his seal of serenity and sanity to channel the game and fire of an entire team and a country around Messi. During the Globe Soccer Gala held in Dubai last week he received the umpteenth award for his successful performance on the bench and spoke to MARCA. Talking to this die-hard sportsman (he played 200 games in nine seasons with the unforgettable Super Dépor) is enriching.

Q. Last week, at another awards ceremony, at FIFA’s The Best Gala, there was controversy following the selection of Leo Messi as best player of the year given that the World Cup was not counted. It is an award where the jury is made up of all the selectors, the captains, a journalist from each country and the fans. There cannot be more democratic representation, but the winner is still discussed. Do you understand it?

A. I think the debate goes beyond football, I don’t think there is a debate between the player or the coach as to why they won. If Haaland or Mbappé had won it it would have also been good. It’s media stuff. Debating why Messi won when football people vote is strange.

Q. In December the International Federation of History and Statistics chose you as the best coach of 2023 (you had also won it in 2022) with a great advantage over Deschamps. At the Globe Soccer Gala in Dubai he receives the honorary award for his career. It’s been a year of awards, tributes, entertainment… How much does winning a World Cup for Argentina change your life after 36 years?

A. Depending on how you take it, it changes or not. If you try to stay the same they are just rewards. Life goes on, you have to continue living and training. But if you don’t have your head on straight, you run the risk of having your plans disrupted, because you go from being a normal person to everyone believing that you are different. And we are not different, we are the same as always, with our problems. What is certain is that we made many people in our country happy, and that fills us with pride. But life goes on.

Q. What is the most beautiful detail you remember from the World Cup celebrations?

A. Infinity. The most important thing is always the anonymous people who tell you how they experienced that World Cup and what happened to them. People with health or family problems, who have had this change their perspective on things, and how happy they have been during that month, they tell you, thanking you. In a country like ours, which is not going through a great moment, those things come to you and it is what makes you happiest, beyond the personal or having won the World Cup. That gets to you.

Q. When did you decide that you wanted to be a coach: as a player, once you were approaching the end of your career, or already retired? I read that he decided to be a coach because he saw that he could not continue being a soccer player.

A. In 2005, before the 2006 World Cup in Germany, I had a major injury playing for Dépor and as a result, at 27-28 years old, my career was no longer what I wanted. From then on I began to think that football was going to be increasingly difficult, and I played for 10 more years, but I played with difficulty, knowing that it was bad and that it was difficult for me. During those 10 years I always thought about what I was going to be, I was more of an assistant coach on the field. That’s how it was at Lazio and Atalanta, I was always interested in the day-to-day life and seeing how the coaches worked. I started to become aware of it much earlier than many players do. I was active and I was already thinking as a coach. In 2011, six years before I retired, I already started the coaching course in Italy, and I finished it in Las Rozas.

In my last 10 years active as a footballer I was already thinking all day as a coach. I started to become aware of this long before the rest of the players.

Lionel Scaloni, during the interview with MARCA in Dubai

I like many coaches: Guardiola, De Zerbi, Simone Inzaghi, Spalleti, Simeone, of course… But Ancelotti is the reference for what I want to be as a coach

Q. Who is the coach that had the most impact on you during your time as a player?

A. Everyone. I know we always say the same thing, but it’s the truth. They all mark us, for the good and the bad. In the end you take from those who have done things well and try to repeat it, and from those who did badly you try not to do that, you are left with the things that you would not do. What is very clear is that today as a coach you understand much more those coaches with whom you got angry when you were a player, and you realize that it is not the same, and that what you did not understand then you do understand now. I have had great references and we are all choosing our path and the way to lead. I like a much more global way, not only thinking about football, but about everything that surrounds the footballer and especially the person.

Q. Who do you see right now as a reference, someone you can learn from?

R. I learn from those who do what we would like to do in the national team. I like Guardiola, I like De Zerbi, who is doing a great job at Brighton, I like Simone Inzaghi, I like Spalletti. And without a doubt I cannot forget Ancelotti, who today is the reference for what I want to be as a coach: a guy that everyone appreciates, very intelligent, who has not won everything he has won in vain. Carlo is a reference. And there is also Cholo, with whom we have had talks, we have gone to Madrid to visit him, he gave us a lot of input on what to do when we had just made the national team. They are two different ways of leading, but you use both in your method.

Q. You took charge of the national team with a short background on the bench and you turned Argentina around like a sock to complete in a short time the most glorious cycle with three titles: win the Copa América in 2021, win the Finalíssima against Italy in 2022 and wins the World Cup in 22. Is experience overrated in football?

A. The world of football is very different from any other. In another job perhaps you do have to have experience, for example an engineer, but a footballer who has played 21 years at a professional level as is my case, well saying that he has no experience is relative. Because in the end the locker room is the same, the technical talks are the same… There are moments of difficulty where you can see how you perform. That is where everyone says that experience appears, in moments of difficulty, to know how you get out, but not all moments of difficulty are the same. In my case, there was a coach, Tavares, with a lot of experience, who called me one day after an Argentina-Uruguay match and told me: “You, who say you have no experience, should tell those people that you had experiences, that in football it is very important.” That stuck out to me and goes for all young coaches. I would tell them to move forward. If you have played and feel football, football is the only job that allows you to be yourself without having to have a 20-year career as a coach.

Q. What is your best virtue as a coach: tactical flexibility, connecting with your players, knowing how to adapt to them?

A. I don’t like to say my virtues, but I think I’m adapting to what I have. And if I have to change, I change, I have no problems. Football belongs to the players and if I have a type of player, I play with that; And if then the good ones are others and I have to change, I change. I don’t insist on playing one way, because this moves so much that today you have some good and tomorrow you have others. And more so in a selection, where you can constantly choose. If you insist on always playing one way with players who play another way, you can clash.

It is important that a coach in hot moments has a cool head and is able to transmit tranquility, there you have to talk and take advantage of what you say

Scaloni plays the World Cup after winning the World Cup final in Qatar

The bar with the Argentina team is very high, yes, but what do I do? Do I go home now, sit on the couch and at 45 years old is my career as a coach over?

Q. That happened to you with Argentina when you started as a coach, right?

A. Yes, that was the merit of the entire coaching staff. We had an idea and then we changed it, we perfected it little by little. And in the end the way we play now is not the same as five years ago.

Q. During the World Cup in Qatar you seemed like the ideal counterweight with your serenity to what was perceived from the outside as an excess of passion on the field, too much emotionality of the players that could generate more anxiety.

A. Yes. And when I played it was the opposite. I think it is important that the leader of the group, and more so in a country and in a team like Argentina, where everyone expected so much from us, had to have sanity. And in hot moments, have a head. And even more knowing that today in football a goal means nothing until the game is over, that was always clear to us. In fact, it happened to us in two games, which tied us in the final minutes, and one of the team’s virtues was that: keep going, keep going and not lose focus from the goal. But it is important that the coach is able to transmit tranquility at the right moments, there you have to talk and take advantage of what you say.

P. Javier Mascherano (under-23 coach) has said that if Argentina qualifies for the Olympic Games he would like you to be the coach there and for Messi and Di Maria to play, does that idea appeal to you?

A. First: the coach is going to be him. I hope they pass, first they have to qualify for the Pre-Olympic, and if they achieve it I wish and want the coach to be Javi, because he deserves it for the work he is doing. Regarding Ángel and Leo, they are decisions that have to be made at the moment, especially on a physical level, because it is not easy to play the Olympic Games with the Copa América before them. When the time comes it will be evaluated. But the coach will be Javi, that’s for sure.

Q. What are Argentina’s expectations for the next Copa América in June? Are you afraid of too much pressure or are you not worried after seeing how well they handled it in Qatar?

A. Argentina has always had pressure, a draw is not worth it here. Since we arrived we know that we are in a large team and that everyone expects the best from us. I always say the same thing: we are going to compete, I have never promised anything, nothing is promised here, neither before nor now. We promise to compete to the maximum with all rivals and try to win, and leave an image that Argentine football likes, as we are doing.

Important things are coming like the Copa América, a lot will be demanded of the national team and we need people who are just as strong as us

Scaloni receives the trophy for his coaching career at the Globe Soccer Gala in Dubai

The day Messi and Di María leave the national team will hurt a lot, but we have the obligation to continue being strong without them

Q. Isn’t winning the World Cup and winning the Copa América against Brazil in Maracaná setting the bar too high? If you continue like this you run the risk of running out of challenges too soon.

A. True, the bar is very high, I don’t know if there will be anything higher. But what do I do? Do I go home now, sit on the couch and is this over for me at 45 years old…? Nooo!! The beautiful thing is that there will be a moment of difficulty, for sure, everyone has had it and we will have it. And in that difficulty we will have to go back to the top, as we have done before. It also happened to me in my career as a footballer: good moments and bad moments. And that is where we will really see if we are prepared or not. But that doesn’t scare me at all.

Q. What is the current state of your relationship with the AFA after the meeting a few days ago with President Claudio Tapia? After beating Brazil he said that “I need to think a lot about what I’m going to do. It’s not a goodbye or anything else, but I need to think because the bar is very high and it’s difficult to continue winning, these guys make it difficult. This team needs a coach that has all the possible energies.”

A. When I said that we had to reflect, it was an important moment. Good things are coming, the Copa América, and two years from now with the World Cup is a moment where we have to think, above all we have to be clear about what we want with the national team, give opportunities to other kids who have been pushing since back. It was to summarize what was coming and I think it was time. There were four months until the next game and it was important, as I said, to stop the ball. I think it was positive because it made us reflect on what is coming.

Q. But that created some alarm about your continuity at the head of Argentina.

R. Well, it’s like what happens with Leo’s Ballon d’Or. People debate that or The Best. At that moment we had to stop the ball and reflect, we had to talk to everyone we had to talk to. Tell everyone what we want: players, managers and people who have to know where we are going. Important things are coming, a lot will be demanded of the national team and we need people who are just as strong as us.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Messi wanted to play in the World Cup in 2026. On a physical level I have no doubt, only on a mental level and that depends on him

Scaloni salutes from the center of the field with the Jules Rimet World Champion Cup in his hands.

I would like us to put football in the place it really deserves in Argentina, a spectacular place but not the first place.

Q. You have a contract as a coach until the 2026 World Cup. How do you imagine the Argentine team the day Messi, Di María and Otamendi are no longer there?

A. In the end there came a time when Maradona left the Argentine team, Ruggeri left, great players left and Argentina continued. It will hurt a lot because they are great players who have given so much, but we have the obligation, because the Argentine team, beyond Leo or Maradona, has always been a powerful team, and we will have the challenge of continuing to be that way without them. It is where we have to aim, because at some point they will not be there: to make an equally competitive team with other players. You have to imagine it and set goals for when they are not there.

Q. It is rumored that Messi could play his sixth World Cup in 2026 in Canada, the USA and Mexico. It would be a historical record, do you see it feasible?

A. Today I tell you that there are players who have played at that age, and in his case I wouldn’t be surprised. But there is so much left, and today in football time passes very quickly and when you realize… I think so. On a physical level I have no doubts, only on a mental level and that depends on how he is.

Q. In your coaching staff you have many former footballers, but the one who has always had the most disruptive speech regarding the training of players has been Pablo Aimar. What does Aimar contribute to you on a day-to-day basis?

R. Pablo is the thinking head, the one who has a more open vision, he works with the youth players and in addition to being a friend, he gives us that dose of tranquility and brings out the essence of the game. Sometimes we coaches go crazy with tactics and strategy, and in the end that’s what he always says: “If the good guys play well and we put them together everything will be easier.” There are times when you think about it too much in your head, and they are the ones who end up solving it. A bit like what happened 25 years ago, when there were not so many tactics and the players solved it on the field. He brings that: “Don’t go crazy.” He is a great help, and working with friends is always easier.

P. Román Riquelme is the new president of Boca Juniors, what can we expect from that adventure?

R. Well, it was already there in the other term, right? Román loves the club, he is a fan of the club and will want the best. He is another friend that football has given me and I hope he does well. He has chosen to get into politics and not so much on the grass; Everyone chooses their own path and I hope it goes well for them.

Q. I read recently that in Argentina with soccer, people don’t eat but at least they breathe. Isn’t that too much responsibility for young people?

A. Yes, I agree with that. I always say that in the end this is just football and in Argentina many times that has not been understood. There are times when we think that a soccer match is going to save our lives, or when a fan thinks about everything that will change if he wins or loses his team. That is typical of our culture, of the situation we are in. People today thank you because they won the World Cup and because they have had a spectacular month and because a lot of things have changed… That only happens in Argentina, with all the good and bad things. I would like us to put football in the place that it really deserves, which is a spectacular place, but that it does not or should not occupy the first place in life. However, in Argentina it is like that and people interpret it that way. But I think little by little he is realizing that it’s not just winning, it’s not just being up there. There are many ways and that’s what we need people to understand.

We are losing the essence of football, not only at the professional level, but also at the children’s level. Imagine if Messi, when he was 8 years old, had been told by his coaches all the time: “Pass it!”

Scaloni cries emotionally at the press conference after becoming world champion

I want to train in Spain one day, it is my second home, and Dépor knows that if they need me I will be there and I will return to lend a hand

Q. What is missing and what is left over in today’s football?

R. There is too much analysis left over, too much. Nowadays everyone knows how the opponent plays, there is so much information that in the end the most important thing, which is the footballer, is controlled by remote control. And in our case, I don’t know with other teams, you run the risk of losing the essence, of taking away from the player what he has best. If you are constantly telling him what to do, you run that risk. We transmit what is fair, what we believe we have to transmit, what is really important, so as not to overwhelm you with information. We are losing the essence of football, and not only at the professional level, but at the children’s level as well. My children play in Spain and they are overwhelmed with information. They receive the ball and are already being told what to do.

Q. That’s why there are fewer and fewer hagglers.

A. Sure. There are no dribblers because if they barely receive the ball you say “Pass it!”… Imagine if Messi, when he was eight years old, had been told all the time “Pass it!” his coaches, today we wouldn’t have him. It’s something impressive. Since football has ended up being such a big thing, everyone reads, studies, and believes that with that they can lead. You tell a 7 or 8 year old child to draw the diagonal, to make the coverage… he is seven years old! Let him play ball, make mistakes, and when he is 14 or 15 we start correcting him. It is a message for the future. This is a sport and the beauty of football should not be lost.

Q. In the end what makes the difference is talent. Football belongs to the footballers, not the coaches.

A. That’s how it is. There are coaches who may not believe it, and it is valid. Coaches who believe in his method and that the footballer will be better or worse based on what he tells him. And if you don’t do what he tells you, you lose. That is valid, but from my point of view it is not like that. The footballer rules on the field and what you must do is that he has to do what is fair for your team and nothing more. But everyone has their own booklet. The clear example is with children. At 12 or 13 years old they have to play ball and have fun, and not be on top of them so much correcting them, because you take away their essence and thus we will see fewer and fewer players with that self-confidence that we saw before.

Q. You who have lived in Spain and have so much connection with our country, do you understand that, with the passion that exists here with football, however, people are not even half as identified with the Spanish team as happens in Argentina?

A. I have never understood it, honestly. I don’t know why that happens. Because in Italy the national team is important, and I’m not saying that in Spain it is not important, but it is true that it is not the same. When the national team plays there is not that fervor like when Argentina, Brazil or Italy play. It is difficult to explain. But when Spain won the World Cup, all the people took to the streets and were happy. The strange thing is that this has not continued. You have to look for that passion to wear the Spain shirt, that the players go out of their way for it, and that the fan sees it, perceives it. That is contagious. Since 2010 there has now been a change, but there must be even more.

Q. Do you follow the progress of Depor day by day? The proclamation you gave in August was very important in La Coruña, showing that you take the Deportivo club deep inside after eight seasons there in the best stage of Super Dépor.

A. Yes, it caught on, although I don’t know if for better or worse. I’m sad about where she is, because she doesn’t deserve to be there. I imagine that Málaga fans will also say the same thing, that Málaga does not deserve to be there. But Depor does not deserve to be there. It has brought so much joy throughout Spain in good years, and it is very sad to see it there. I wish with all my soul that he returns, that people know what Dépor means. He has a wonderful fan base, playing in the First Federation there are 20,000 people… We need everyone to be infected and see him at the top again. I always say that I will return because I am eternally grateful for what that city has given me, I have no doubt.

Q. So when your time in the national team ends we will see you training in Spain soon?

A. Yes, yes, my idea is to train here. Everything takes time, but Spain is a goal, it is my second home, I know its football and I am in love with living there, in a wonderful country. And I always said that if Dépor needs me I will be there to lend a hand and be the first fan.