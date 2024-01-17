FOOTBALL – MADAGASCAR CUP

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Madagascar Cup took place yesterday in Isoraka

Interrupted by the Island Games in August and September, the quarter-finals of the Madagascar Cup will be played this weekend at By Pass. The draw was held yesterday in Isoraka.

Finally, it’s time for the Final 8. The schedule for the quarter-finals of the Madagascar Cup is known, after the draw held yesterday in Isoraka. The occasion was honored by the presence of the president of the competition commission within the Federation, Solonirina Ratovohery, and the national technical director, Rado Rasoanaivo, assisted by representatives of the clubs qualified in the quarters. It will be a matter between OPL clubs.

The draw was done in two stages. The top seeds who are the semi-finalists of the previous edition, in this case Elgeco Plus from Analamanga, AS Fanalamanga from Alaotra-Mangoro, Fosa Juniors FC from Boeny and Disciples FC from Vakinankaratra, were drawn first. The matches will all take place at the Elgeco Plus stadium at By Pass. Two matches are scheduled for Saturday January 20, and the other two on Sunday. Opening on Saturday, AS Fanalamanga will play against ASA Diana at 11 a.m., followed by the clash between Fosa Juniors FC and CFFA at 2 p.m.

“A team’s goal is always to achieve the best result and we are aiming for the double. Certainly, eleven of our players have left the club and we have recruited eight, but we still have to sort everything out while the transfer window is not very clear,” confides Menakely Ruphin, manager of Fosa Juniors FC, champion of Madagascar In title.

Decisive step

“The Antananarivo Grand Tournament served as preparation for us, an opportunity to rectify mistakes. We knew, since the start of the Cup, that we only knew our opponent after the draw and we are ready to have a better run than before,” underlines the manager of the Andoharanofotsy club, Tiana Ranaivoson.

The two duels on Sunday will bring face to face Disciples FC and Ajesaia from Bongolava on the one hand, and on the other, Elgeco Plus and Mama FC from Ihorombe. “Our preparation schedule was a little disrupted by the GTA. We weren’t able to do our usual training. But the Cup, which is national in scope, is very important for us, because the winning club will represent the country at the next Caf Cup,” explains Andry Hildecoeur, coach of Elgeco Plus, defending champion.

According to the competition regulations, the match will proceed to overtime, then to penalties in the event of a tie at the end of the regulation time of ninety minutes. The winners of Saturday’s matches will face each other in the semi-finals and those from Sunday will meet on their own on Wednesday January 24. And the final will take place the following Sunday, at 2 p.m., at the same stadium.

Telma, sponsor of the Federation, offered two sets of jerseys to each of the eight clubs. The latter will therefore be dressed in yellow and green at this Final 8, until the final for the lucky ones.

Serge Rasanda