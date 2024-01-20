FOOTBALL – MADAGASCAR CUP

The Majungais Felins have been preparing on the match field for several days.

One of the major events of the weekend not to be missed will be the quarter-finals of the Madagascar Cup. The matches will take place at the Elgeco Plus stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Only clashes between Orange Pro League (OPL) clubs. Two posters for the quarter-finals of the 2023 version of the Madagascar Cup, one Saturday and one Sunday, are eagerly awaited this weekend. Not to be missed on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Elgeco Plus stadium in By Pass, Fosa Juniors FC, reigning Madagascar champion, will face Cffa, winner of the cup in 2021. The Boeny club is aiming for a double while the Andoharanofotsy team is trying to repeat his feat of two years ago.

“These two teams are considered favorites and experienced. The meeting will be very competitive. Cffa has the advantage of having been able to compete in the Grand Tournament in Antananarivo. We are instead banking on our mental strength,” confides Franck Rajaonarisamba, coach of Fosa Juniors FC, club winner of the cup in 2019 and double champion of Madagascar (2020, 2023). On the personnel side, a lot of changes have been noted within both camps.

Nine left the Majunguais club and six new recruits while Cffa released nine compared to ten new ones. “Without a doubt, Fosa is a great club. We opted for rejuvenation. These new players take on the challenge of competing against a great team and aim for victory to advance to the next stage. We took preparation seriously. We released the players only on holidays,” says Titi Rasoanaivo, coach of Cffa, winner of the cup in 2021.

Revenge

The Sunday poster at 2 p.m. announces the clash between Disciples FC and Ajesaia. This will be the remake of the GTA quarter-finals from January 14. Vakinankaratra’s team soundly beat that of Bongolava 5 to 2. The other two matches will not be left out, in this case the duel between AS Fanalamanga Alaotra-Mangoro and Asa Diana, scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. And on Sunday at the same time, the defending club Elgeco Plus will play at home against Mama FC.

This host club will include in its squad the former player of Fosa Juniors FC, bronze medalist at Chan, Jean Yves Razafindrakoto. “He has been present at our training for quite some time but has never played a match with the club. He has not attended training these last two weeks in order to sort out the administrative side,” clarifies the Elgeco Plus coach and former Uscafoot coach, Andry Hildecœur. This Madagascar Cup version 2023 is postponed by six months due to the preparation and holding of the Island Games in August and September, then the holding of the federation election in mid-October.

The eighths took place in July. The final phase will take place over a week. The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday January 24 and the final on Sunday January 28. The winner will represent the country at the next African Confederation Cup this year.

Serge Rasanda