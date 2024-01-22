FOOTBALL – MADAGASCAR CUP

Barea Chan, Lalaina, author of the third goal of the victory on penalties.

AS Fanalamanga will face CFFA in the semi-finals, and Disciples FC will face Elgeco Plus. The Final 4 matches will take place on Wednesday at By Pass.

The quad of Aces formed. The four semi-finalist teams of the Madagascar Cup are known at the end of this weekend’s quarters, at the Elgeco Plus stadium in By Pass.

Saturday, under the incessant rain which made the pitch slippery, CFFA of Analamanga eliminated at the end of the suspense, by 3 to 1, Fosa Juniors FC of Boeny, after the penalties. The Barea Chan Donga and the defender Andry Max of the Félins miss the first two shots if the central defenders Rova and Ginho of Andoharanofotsy have transformed theirs on their side. The Majungais Fely subsequently scored the third shot and the Barea Lalaina also secured his own. The Barea right-back, Nicolas, subsequently put an end to the Fosa adventure by sending the ball off target.

The two teams separated with a goalless draw, at the end of regulation time and until the final whistle of extra time. The reigning champion club tried to impose its game in the first half. The shot on target from former CFFA player Carlos was saved by the goalkeeper, Micka (20th). The powerful shot from the same Carlos, served for a corner by Dax, flew over the crossbar (38th). The Andoharanofotsy team also had two clear chances, in this case the failed duel of Barea Lalaina, alone against Joma (24th) and Bertho’s shot cleared by the third goalkeeper of Barea Chan ( 33rd).

Returning from the locker room, Rova missed the finish while Joma was unable to catch the ball at the near post (46th). Lalaina was subsequently able to eliminate the goalkeeper, but her shot landed in the side net (68th). In the last quarter of an hour, the Felins missed two ready goals. In front of the goal, Fely headed the ball off target and Rova’s powerful shot ended up in the hands of Micka (88th).

Confirmation

CFFA is therefore two steps away from a second title, after that in 2021. “We have prepared well for this match since the Grand Tournament. We only stopped training during the holidays. We opted for rejuvenation and it worked,” confides Titi Rasoanaivo, CFFA coach.

“We were understaffed. We have fielded fourteen players instead of twenty-five, because we still have to wait for the regularization of the transfer of certain players. We are still looking for automatism between the old and the new,” underlines coach Franck Rajaonarisamba. The first quarter on Saturday was one-sided. The finalist club of the last edition of the Cup, AS Fanalamanga of Alaotra-Mangoro defeated Asa of Diana by a score of 6 to 1. Gildas and Georgino each scored twice in the first half, Bansé and Fabien added a goal each in the second half. The only goal for the Northern club was scored by Oelinot (32nd).

The other two shifts took place yesterday. Disciples FC confirmed its supremacy against Ajesaia. The Vakinankaratra team snatched the victory, thanks to the penalty converted by Armando (44th). The defending club, Elgeco Plus, is a stone’s throw from retaining the coronation after having dismissed Mama FC, by one to nothing, achievement of Jean Yves, the former Fosa player called in as reinforcement for this final phase of the Cup (37th). The semi-finals will take place on Wednesday at By Pass. AS Fanalamanga will face CFFA at 11 a.m., and the clash between Disciples FC and Elgeco Plus scheduled for 2 p.m.

Serge Rasanda