FOOTBALL – MADAGASCAR CUP

Elgeco Plus lifts the trophy and wins giant checks of 15 million and 2 million ariary.

The defending club, Elgeco Plus, added a fifth crown to its record by beating CFFA in the final of the Madagascar Cup yesterday at By Pass.

And five. Elgeco Plus retains its title and wins its fifth star (2013, 2014, 2017, 2022, 2023). This club thus won the trophy, the giant check for 15 million ariary, as well as another worth 2 million ariary. On its lawn, the By Pass team defeated the Andoharanofotsy Football Training Center (CFFA) by 2 goals to 1 yesterday in the final of the Madagascar Cup version 2023. The finalist club also received the same grant from 2 millions.

The two teams were back to back and separated with a score of one all at the break. Doddy opened the scoring and scored the first goal from the penalty spot (6th), after a foul by CFFA defender Rova on Jean Yves in the area. The opportunities keep coming for Elgeco Plus. The former Fosa Juniors FC striker, Jean Yves, twice missed the KO goal, alone against goalkeeper Mika (17th) then served by Nest, and he sent the ball in a half-volley off target (19th ). The Barea Chan, Lalaina, scores the equalizing goal, a well-measured pass coming from Fabrice who was able to eliminate the last defender (25th). Nina threw herself in the right direction but was unable to clear the ball. In the area, the same Fabrice misses a ready goal, the ball slipped next to the right post (39th).

Experience

The host club dominated the situation after returning from the locker room. Liva eliminates Urgino and Doddy did not make the last move alone against Mika (57th). Served by Jean Yves, Zola delays in the area and loses his duel against Urgino (69th). And Jean Yves’ powerful left-footed shot grazed the post (73rd).

The winning goal for Elgeco Plus was the work of Dinho. Just on the edge of the area, he put the ball into the top corner (85th). “The final was very competitive. Both teams know each other well and often meet in the OPL, but we were lucky to score the winning goal,” mentioned Ardino Raveloarisaona aka Dinho. “Our strengths lie in the player experience. It’s the fruit of our tactical work,” rejoices the Elgeco Plus coach, Andry Hildecoeur.

The CFFA coach, Titi Rasoanaivo, for his part stressed that “the referees were not up to the task. Many fouls were not called, which mentally disturbed our players.” The president of the Analamanga league for his part mentioned “I congratulate Elgeco Plus, a club from Analamanga, but I ask the federation, why field national referees when we have international referees to officiate such a final…”.

During this final, Jean Yves Razafindrakoto was elected best player. The top scorer trophy went to US Pro Tony Andriamamonjy with five goals. The trophy for the best goalkeeper was awarded to the captain of Elgeco Plus, Nina Rakotoasimbola, and that of the best coach to Andry Hildecoeur of the champion club, at the head of the team since the Grand Tournament of Antananarivo. The latter each received a check for one million each. Elgeco Plus will therefore represent the country at the next CAF Cup.

Serge Rasanda