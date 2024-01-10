FOOTBALL – MADAGASCAR CUP

Fosa Juniors FC (black), reigning Madagascar champion, will attempt a double this season

This time will be good. Scheduled for September after the Indian Ocean Islands Games, the quarter-finals of the Madagascar Cup had already been postponed after the federation’s election in mid-October, according to the federation’s press release in July . Finally, it was decided yesterday during the meeting of the steering committee of the Malagasy football federation at its headquarters in Isoraka that the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played in one week, just after the Grand Final. Antananarivo tournament scheduled for this Sunday.

The quarter-finals will take place on Sunday January 21, the semi-finals scheduled for Wednesday January 24 and the final on Sunday January 28. “The match site still remains to be confirmed with the partner, Telma, as well as the date of the draw,” underlined the national technical director, Rado Rasoanaivo. As provided for in the competition regulations, the quarter-final and semi-final schedules will be defined by a draw.

The clubs qualified for the quarter-finals were known after the round of 16 which took place in mid-July. The logic was respected because seven of the eight qualified teams all play in the Orange Pro League. The reigning Madagascar champion club, winner of the last edition of the OPL, Fosa Juniors FC, is aiming for a double this season. This club will have as challengers Elgeco Plus, defending champion, CFFA champion of the 2022 edition of the OPL, AS Fanalamanga, national vice-champion, as well as Ajesaia, Disciples FC, ASA Diana and Mama FC, the only outsider who created the surprise.

Given that the Madagascar Cup was still in progress at the Caf entry deadline of July 10, it was the winning team of the previous edition of the national cup, Elgeco Plus which represented the country at the African Football Confederation Cup in August and September. The winning club of this 2023 version will represent the Big Island at the 2024 Caf Cup.

Serge Rasanda

