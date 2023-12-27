FOOTBALL – NEW YORK D2

Ny Anjara Rafalimanana, an unconditional football enthusiast

The Malagasy footballer, Ny Anjara Rafalimanana, has continued her career since this year in the United States. The United States D2 women’s soccer championship of the New York Metropolitan Women’s Soccer League (NYMWSL) in which she has been participating since this season began the winter break a few days ago.

Ny Anjara Rafalimanana, one of the founders of the women’s football school, Yfomac Initiatives, plays at the Williamsburg International Football Club (WIFC) in Brooklyn, New York. She plays in the regular season of the United States D2 women’s soccer championship of the New York Metropolitan Women’s Soccer League (NYMWSL).

This D2 championship called Cosmopolitan Soccer League was launched in 1978 and is organized under the auspices of the Eastern New York State Soccer Association as well as the United States Soccer Federation. Ny Anjara played seven matches in the first leg of the qualifiers and his team recorded four wins, one draw and two defeats.

A provisional podium

She has so far scored two goals, including one on the second day against Borgetto (4-3) and against Manhattan Kickers on the fourth day (2-0). His team, WIFC also beat Skullton (5-3) and Queens FC (5-2) then Astoria FC (7-0) respectively during the third, fifth and seventh days.

Eight teams compete for the championship in division B which is played in a two-way format. “Launched in September, the first phase has just ended. The return matches will resume in mid-March after the winter break and will end in June,” confides the soccer girl, Ny Anjara Rafalimanana.

Credited with thirteen points, Williamsburg International Football Club occupies provisional third place at the end of the first leg. WIFC is ahead of DKHS-CPR and Borgetto FC, who each have nineteen points. Ny Anjara started playing football at the age of eight at the TNK Antanikatsaka Club before joining Ajesaia in Analamanga Regional D2 where the team was champion.

In 1984, she created the Yfomac women’s team which participated in the Airtel Jeunes Talents U20 women’s competition. “A moment to focus on my studies but unofficially I never left the field. A nod to my friends and teammates at GMF-Blues and Chelsea FC Mada,” she said. Back home, she returned to the field this time in the Askam jersey.

Serge Rasanda