FOOTBALL – ORANGE PRO LEAGUE

Three major competitions await OPL clubs from January

The first quarter of 2024 will be very busy. The final phase of the Antananarivo Grand Tournament and that of the Madagascar Cup will take place in January, followed by the OPL.

This time will be good. Initially scheduled for the end of November then the end of January 2024, the kickoff of the elimination phase of the fifth edition of the Orange Pro League will be launched on February 4. The Analamanga league chaired by Henintsoa Rakotarimanana known as Tota who is none other than the president of the association of elite football clubs of Madagascar (CFEM) is the boss and decision-maker of the two out of the three major competitions planned at the start of the season. ‘next year.

It has been decided that the semi-finals of the Antananarivo Grand Tournament whose qualified clubs are Elgeco Plus, Disciples FC, Ajesaia and US Pro will take place on the first Sunday of the New Year, January 7. The final will take place on Sunday January 14, at the Elgeco Plus stadium in By-Pass. The last three stages of the Madagascar Cup, from the quarter-finals to the final, are scheduled to take place from January 21 to 28. And a week later the elimination phase of the OPL will begin. Several innovations will mark this 2024 version of the Madagascar elite club championship.

One way ticket

“We are in the process of setting and finalizing the single-pool, one-way competition formula for the eighteen clubs. This time, there will be no relegated clubs. We have already discussed this subject within the office and we are only waiting for validation from the federation,” underlines Henintsoa Rakotoarimanana. The formula will therefore remain hybrid because after having opted for the single one-way pool instead of the old formula of the North and South conference phase, the CFEM will keep the final “Play-offs” phase.

The four best ranked will then play in the semi-finals. The sixteen teams from the previous edition will therefore all be in the running, namely the reigning champion club, Fosa Juniors FC, the vice-champion AS Fanalamanga, the semi-finalists: Ajesaia and Cosfa, the quarter-finalists: Disciples FC, CFFA, Elgeco Plus, Mama FC. And the other eight who did not reach the Play-offs are Dato FC, Zanakala FC, Jet Kintana, Uscafoot, 3FB, Asa, Tsaramandroso and Tia Kitra FC. The two finalist teams of the Pro League D2 including Kakao Football Club Ambanja and FC Jean Michel Ambovombe Androy complete the list.

Serge Rasanda