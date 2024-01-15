Football pictures from the weekend – homage to Schär and expressions of honor for the Kaiser – Sport

#Football #pictures #weekend #homage #Schär #expressions #honor #Kaiser #Sport

Click through the gallery to see the best pictures from the football weekend.

1 / 10

Legend: Homage At the beginning of the week, Fabian Schär extended his contract with Newcastle until 2025. In the game against Manchester City (2:3), the fans dedicated their own choreo to him. “That means everything to me,” the Nati defender later commented on social media. imago images/Pro Sports Images

2 / 10

Legend: Mourning for Beckenbauer Franz Beckenbauer, who died last Sunday, was remembered not only in the Bundesliga, but of course especially there. Here in Cologne, for example. imago images/Revierfoto

3 / 10

Legend: Hug as a reward Zeki Amdouni scored his 4th goal of the season in Burnley’s 1-1 draw against Luton and also delighted coach Vincent Kompany. Bitter: Luton’s equalizer only came in stoppage time. Burnley remains in second-to-last place in the table. imago images/Action Plus

4 / 10

Legend: 328 minutes That’s how long 1. FC Köln’s goal drought lasted before Davie Selke finally scored again in the 1-1 draw against Heidenheim in the Bundesliga. However, it wasn’t enough for ex-FCB coach Timo Schultz’s new team to win. imago images/Revierfoto

5 / 10

Legend: Dirty victory Leverkusen almost stumbled against Augsburg (here Patrik Schick in a duel with Arne Engels). Exequiel Palacios redeemed the “Werkself” in the 94th minute and ensured that his team remained Bundesliga leaders even after losing points. imago images/kolbert-press

6 / 10

Legend: Record set Thanks to a hat trick from Luuk de Jong, PSV Eindhoven won 3-1 at home against Excelsior Rotterdam. As in the 1987/88 season, the Dutch top club has now won all of its first 17 league games – a record. imago images/Pro Shots

7 / 10

Legend: Cheers in orange The African Cup in Ivory Coast has really started: The host won the opening game against Guinea-Bissau 2-0 on Saturday. Much to the delight of the many fans in Abidjan. imago images/Sipa USA

8 / 10

Legend: Substituted in and out again In Rennes’ 2-0 win against Nice, Fabian Rieder came on as a substitute in the 65th minute, but had to come off again 20 minutes later. The 21-year-old midfielder is said to have suffered a metatarsal injury and is at risk of being out for several weeks. imago images/PanoramiC/Federico Pestellini

9 / 10

Legend: Red Lantern In Ligue 1, Yvon Mvogo and Lorient are now in last place. The club from Brittany lost 3-0 away in Lille and is still waiting for its first championship win since the end of October. Freshfocus/Panoramic/Laurent Sanson

10 / 10

Legend: Hat trick in Riyadh Recently injured, now the big figure in the Spanish Super Cup: Vinicius Junior practically single-handedly shot down Barcelona in the “Clasico” in Riyadh. In the end it was 4-1, the Brazilian scored three goals. imago images/Agencia EFE

