Football: Prank takes on politicians! “Should be ashamed” | Sports

Politics has no place in sport? He has a completely different opinion…

Freiburg coach Christian Streich (58) worries about our democracy in an interview with “kicker” – and attacks CDU leader Friedrich Merz (68)!

Without mentioning his name directly, Streich says: “A problem is when stories are told from the so-called political center that people who are on the run and are doing terribly are overloading our dentists.”

“These people who say things like that should be ashamed of themselves.”

Merz said about asylum seekers about three months ago: “They sit at the doctor and have their teeth changed, and the German citizens next door don’t get any appointments.”

In the “kicker” interview, Streich describes such statements as “highly dangerous”. The Freiburg coach is known for his statements on social issues and was recently awarded the Julius Hirsch Prize for his commitment to basic democratic values. With this, the DFB honors people who actively fight against discrimination and promote understanding.

Streich goes on to say about the political situation in Germany: “It’s not going in the right direction right now.”

The election polls also worry Streich: “The AfD has more than 30 percent in some regions, but not 70 percent. We have to stand up to them. And rigorously. Because things are heading in a threatening direction everywhere in the world.”

In addition to Streich, Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt (49) was also part of the double interview. Schmidt explained that “standing up against any form of discrimination, racism or anti-Semitism is very important”.

Linnemann rules out collaboration with AfD

Meanwhile, CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann (46) emphasizes that his party will not get involved with the AfD in the East either. “There is no cooperation, no coalition, no matter where,” explained Linnemann on Thursday in the ZDF morning magazine. The “firewall” is up.

AfD honorary chairman Alexander Gauland (82) told Bayerischer Rundfunk on Wednesday that the CDU was “the only possible coalition partner” for his party.