FOOTBALL – PRO LEAGUE – OPL devient pure play Football league

The CFEM association has made many changes to the Malagasy Pro League, starting with the name of the competition and its formula.

The new year 2024 brings changes. Several changes were decided during the meeting of leaders and members of the Elite Football Clubs of Madagascar (CFEM) association, yesterday at the headquarters of the Malagasy Football Federation in Isoraka. The “Orange Pro League” is now transformed into the “Pure Play Football League” (PFL). “The Federation recommended this change given that the Pro League in Saudi Arabia already has the same title well before,” explains the president of CFEM, Henintsoa Rakotoarimanana known as “Tota”. He quickly reassured that “this change has nothing to do with our collaboration with Orange, our sponsor”.

The meeting was attended by the CFEM management team and representatives of the eighteen clubs competing in the fifth and next edition. The kick-off is scheduled for February 4, just after the final phase of the Madagascar Cup. Three clubs were not represented, namely Zanakala FC, 3FB and Tia Kitra.

The sixteen teams from the previous edition are all retained, meaning that no club has been relegated. In the list, there is the reigning champion club, Fosa Juniors FC, its runner-up AS Fanalamanga, the semi-finalists Ajesaia and Cosfa, the quarter-finalists Disciples FC, CFFA, Elgeco Plus and Mama FC. The other eight who did not reach the play-offs are Dato FC, Zanakala FC, Jet Kintana, Uscafoot, 3FB, Asa, Tsaramandroso and Tia Kitra FC. And the two finalist teams of the Pro League D2, namely Kakao Football Club from Ambanja and FC Jean Michel from Ambovombe-Androy complete the list.

Large “H” rise

The formula of the elimination phase is maintained if the president of the CFEM has already proposed, a few months ago, an elimination phase in a single group, followed by the play-offs, the semi-finals, then the final. The eighteen teams will be divided into two conferences of nine in the North and nine in the South.

The previous distribution will be kept and the two clubs which have just entered the elite championship will be distributed to the two conferences according to their geographical location. The four best ranked at the end of the group stage will advance to the play-offs. Everyone will meet everyone and the four best will play the semi-finals back and forth, the first against the fourth and the second against the third. The five non-qualifiers from each conference, ten teams in total, will play the play-outs. The four behind will be relegated.

But one of the biggest changes concerns the dizzying increase in the entry fee, from one million ariary to five million ariary. “Even the entry fee for the Analamanga championship amounts to 2 million ariary. This updated right will ensure all technical charges and we will also increase the prize money, which was 15 million ariary previously. We will reveal the figures later… and the financial sanctions will no longer be applied,” argues the boss of the CFEM.

Serge Rasanda