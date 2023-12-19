Football star Thomas Müller has extended his contract with Bayern Munich

Thomas Müller has been playing for FC Bayern since 2000 and has now extended his contract until 2025. “He is a leader on and off the pitch, always a role model and incredibly valuable for the whole team,” said sporting director Christoph Freund about Bayern. Primitive rock.

Müller, who made his debut for the FCB team in 2008, has appeared in 684 competitive games so far, scoring 237 goals and providing 261 assists. He belongs “to FC Bayern like the Frauenkirche to Munich,” said Bayern President Herbert Hainer about the 34-year-old.

The journey continues for Thomas Müller

The national player won a dozen German championships, the Champions League, the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup twice each, the DFB Cup six times, the German Super Cup eight times and became world champion with the German national team in 2014. “I’m happy that my journey at FC Bayern is continuing. I would like to do my part to ensure that we remain successful,” explained Müller.

