Njiva Rakotoharimalala was injured during Ratchaburi’s match against BG Pathun on Saturday

Barea striker Njiva Martin Rakotoharimalala was injured on Saturday at Leo Stadium. It will be unavailable for an indefinite period. The incident occurred during Ratchaburi’s match against BG Pathun United, counting for the thirteenth day of Thai League 1.

Ratchaburi lost with a score of 2 goals to 1, while the club started the match well. The Njiva squad went on the offensive from the kick-off and had some great chances. Midfielder Terki, on the right side, passed for Njiva who served with a backheel for Kaewprom. This one struck powerfully on the edge of the area. The ball hit the crossbar very close to the top corner (2nd). A minute later, Njiva intercepted the ball past Sookjittammakul.

In the duel, the latter hit the ball late and his foot reached the left ankle of the Malagasy striker who immediately collapsed. He was unable to continue the match and was taken off the field on a stretcher. Ratchaburi was without its top scorer. The opposing team was able to take advantage of the situation. Ranked second provisionally with 29 points on the clock, BG Pathun has already led 2-0 in the first period, goals from Igor Sergeev (15th) and Ikhsan Fandi (45th+5).

Ratchaburi was only able to score one goal to reduce the gap, achieved by Karawich Tasa (81st). Njiva has scored eleven goals in thirteen matches, as well as five assists in the Thai championship. Ratchaburi is currently in provisional eighth place in the standings, credited with 15 points after its four wins, three draws and six defeats.

Serge Rasanda