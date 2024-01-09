Football: Thierry Henry talks about depression

#Football #Thierry #Henry #talks #depression

Published9. January 2024, 8:33 p.m

Mental Health: “I cried every day”: Henry with an emotional confession

France legend Thierry Henry reveals he suffered from depression during his career.

Thierry Henry reveals very personal things in a podcast.

So little is the mental problem.

Henry won the European Championship and World Cup titles with France.

Thierry Henry was a guest on a podcast.

There he reveals that he suffered from mental problems.

At the beginning of the corona pandemic he “cried every day”.

Thierry Henry is one of the greats in football history. The striker became world and European champion with France and he also won numerous titles at club level, such as the Champions League with FC Barcelona in 2009.

In the podcast “Diary of a CEO”, the 46-year-old ex-professional now reveals that he also went through very difficult times in his life. “I must have been in a depression throughout my career and since I was born,” Henry reveals.

Problems in Henry’s childhood

Arsenal’s record goalscorer traces the origins of his mental problems to his childhood, where he was looking for recognition from his father. He always criticized his performance. The constant criticism of himself “helped the athlete,” but “not so much the person.”

«Did I know? No. Have I done anything about it? No. But I have adapted to a certain way,” explains Henry. He spent his life running away from his problems.

«But during Covid I stopped running. I could not anymore. Then you start to understand,” says the ex-footballer.

Tears during the pandemic



At the beginning of the corona pandemic, he “cried almost every day”. What was particularly difficult for Henry was that he was away from his family as a coach in Montreal and didn’t see his children for a year.

When he was able to see his family again after the long isolation, Henry experienced a drastic event. Shortly before he returned to Montreal, his girlfriend and children burst into tears.

Quit MLS job because of family

“For the first time I thought: ‘You see me, not the football player, not the awards’, and I felt human,” realized the Frenchman. Shortly afterwards he ended his engagement in Canada and returned to his family in London.

After his work in North America ended, he only took a job as assistant coach of the Belgian national team again a few months later. Since August last year he has been back in his home country as coach of France’s U-21 national team.