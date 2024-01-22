FOOTBALL – TRANSFER – Jean Yves targeted by three clubs in Africa and Reunion

Jean Yves Razafindrakoto is awaiting his international transfer.

Transfer in progress. After the officialization of the transfer of Tsiry, whose real name is Olivier Tokinantenaina Randriatsiferana, to Saint-Pauloise in Reunion, his teammate, Jean Yves Razafindrakoto, aged 26, is awaiting, for his part, the finalization of the contract. The two players, among the centerpieces of Barea at the African Nations Championship in Algeria, in February 2023, left Fosa Juniors FC, at the end of the previous season. The Majungais club is one of the largest in the country with two Madagascar championship titles in 2020 and 2023, as well as the Madagascar Cup in 2019.

Concerning the international transfer of Jean Yves, “everything is still in progress. Three clubs in Reunion and Africa have so far contacted me,” says Barea Chan, without wanting to reveal other details before signing the contract. After his debut with Génération, Jean Yves was recruited by Fosa Juniors FC in 2016, through the Airtel Jeunes Talents tournament.

Since the end of the year, he decided to join Elgeco Plus. He has already attended weeks of training since December. “My contract with Elgeco Plus is to strengthen it in the final phase of the Madagascar Cup,” confides Jean Yves Razafindrakoto, architect of the golden goal in the victory against Niger, in the match for third place for Chan, synonymous with the historic bronze medal.

Serge Rasanda

More Interesting News