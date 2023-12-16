FOOTBALL – TRANSFERS – Tsiry and Jean Yves leave Fosa Juniors FC

Tsiry Randriantsiferana and Jean Yvon Razafondrakoto have evolved more within Fosa Juniors FC

Two major elements of Fosa Juniors FC, in this case Tsiry Randriantsiferana and Jean Yves Razafindrakoto, will no longer play under the jersey of the Majunga club.

Lighting. Two centerpieces of the Barea in the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations, bronze medalists at the African Nations Championship and gold medalists at the last Islands Games, Tokinantenaina Olivier Randriantsiferana alias Tsiry and Jean Yvon Razafindrakoto, do not evolve no longer in the Fosa Juniors FC jersey.

“They haven’t joined the club for two months. We resumed training three months ago, here in Mahajanga. They are, I think, in Antananarivo. They said that they are looking for clubs abroad, but I cannot confirm anything (…) Perhaps it will be after they find a new club that it will proceed to the negotiation with Fosa Juniors FC,” confides coach Franck Rajaonarisamba, contacted by telephone.

Tsiry was already spotted by an Algerian club during the Chan, but no contract was concluded. This same player also denied what was published on social networks: “I am not yet taken by a foreign club, it’s just rumors. »

The reigning Madagascar champion club, winner of the fourth edition of the Orange Pro League, has, for several months, tested and recruited other players for the next season.

A double

We can mention the two Barea au Chan, Marcio Carlos Ravelomanantsoa of CFFA and the goal keeper of AS Fanalamanga, Andrianirina Rajomazandry. There is also Christian “Voay” from Uscafoot, Angelo du Fortior and Ricardo du Mama FC.

The Majungese club is aiming for a double this season, because it is also qualified for the quarter-finals of the Madagascar Cup. The club chose not to represent the country at the African Champions League in September, since several of its players were called up for the selection for the Island Games and the CAN qualifiers. Since resuming training, Fosa Juniors FC has played two friendly matches against the selection of Mahajanga (5-0) and Dato FC (3-1).

“We continue to relentlessly prepare for our next official matches,” says the coach. The quarter-finals of the Madagascar Cup are scheduled, unless changed, around January 21, and the OPL will begin in early February, according to Henintsoa Rakotoarimanana, president of the organizing association, the elite football clubs of Madagascar ( CFEM), that is to say just after the semi-finals and the final of the Antananarivo Grand Tournament, scheduled for January 7 and 14.

Serge Rasanda