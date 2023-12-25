#Football #weekend #pictures #coachs #tackle #captains #gesture #goalies #claus #sport

Football weekend in pictures – coach's tackle, captain's gesture and a goalie's claus – Sport – SRF

Contents

Football is the trump card in various leagues, even around the holidays. We depict the events in a colorful picture sheet. Click through the gallery with impressions from the past weekend.

Legend: Killed your own coach Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas tackles Jürgen Klopp – but Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka was the trigger. Tsimikas had to be substituted injured after this action. The diagnosis on Christmas Eve: broken collarbone! imago images/Sportimage

Legend: Historical Rebecca Welch made football history the day before Christmas Eve: The 40-year-old was the first woman to ever referee a game in the Premier League. At the beginning of November, the referee became the first woman to accompany a Premier League game as the fourth official. Keystone/AP/Alastair Grant

Legend: Nice gesture to the captain Luton’s captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the field against Bournemouth on December 16th. The 29-year-old has now been released from the hospital. Before the game against Newcastle, his teammates warmed up in special “Locks” shirts. imago images/Michael Zemanek/Shutterstockx

Legend: The calm itself West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus seems to enjoy a reverent moment of silence after his goal to make it 2-0 against Manchester United. imago images/Shutterstock

Legend: Who could that be? A little riddle for in between: Can you recognize this player by his shadow? A little tip: The man is Belgian and has been playing for Atletico Madrid since summer 2022, before that he played for BVB for 4 years. Well, does it ring? That’s right, it’s Axel Witsel. Getty Images/Mateo Villalba

Legend: Memorabilia Dominic Solanke no longer gives away this ball. No wonder, the Bournemouth striker scored a flawless hat-trick with this one. The winning goal in the 3-2 win against Nottingham only came in the 4th minute of added time. imago images/PA Images/Mike Egerton

Legend: At the end of a series of 15 home games in a row, Aston Villa won in the Premier League. Most recently, ManCity and Arsenal also went home without points. Now the impressive series against Sheffield United has come to an end. Coach Unai Emery’s team was lucky to take at least 1 point. The 1-1 equalizer was only achieved in the 97th minute. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Legend: He’s standing in the rain But Pep Guardiola is still happy. His Manchester City with Manuel Akanji won the Club World Cup for the first time on Friday and thus won their 5th major title of the year that ended. imago images/Sports Press Photo

Legend: Wake up! The water shower was of little use. AC Milan with goalie Mike Maignan still only played 2-2 against Salernitana. imago images/LaPresse

Legend: Hard-working scorer Cameron Puertas scores for Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium to make it 2-0 at KAS Eupen. The ex-Lausanne player now has 4 goals and 10 assists in the current season. IMAGO / Photo News

Caption: If the picture is deceptive Amadou Keita from the Belgian club Eupen does not agree with referee Nicolas Laforge, although he points in the same direction. imago images/JOHN THYS

Legend: New goalie outfit? Santa Claus is on the field, but he doesn’t play. He was between the posts during a penalty shootout during the break in the game Norwich City – Huddersfield. imago images/Joe Toth/Shutterstock

Legend: Festive atmosphere There was no playing in Berlin-Köpenick at the weekend. The Union Berlin fans met in the stadium at the Alte Försterei for the traditional Christmas singing. IMAGO / Contrast

