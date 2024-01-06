FOOTBALL – WORLD QUALIFICATIONS – Ghana and Mali solidify themselves at the Can

The Eagles of Mali will start against the South African Bafana Bafana on Tuesday January 16

Two countries appearing in Madagascar’s group for the World Cup qualifiers are participating in the Can in Ivory Coast. These are Mali and Ghana.

Madagascar will remain a simple spectator for the second time after the feat in 2019 in Egypt. The 34th edition of the African Cup of Nations will run from January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast. Two favorite countries from the Madagascar group for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, in this case Mali and Ghana, are in the running at this African summit.

Ghana plays in group B with the most successful country, Egypt, which has seven coronations, the last of which dates from 2010. The Pharaohs narrowly missed their eighth star during the last edition in Senegal, beaten at the end of the suspense by the host country (0-0, tab 4-2). In 2017, during the 32nd edition, Egypt lost in the final against Cameroon (2-1). The other two nations in the group are Cape Verde and Mozambique. Without a doubt, Ghana is one of the great African football countries.

Better preparation

This country has four titles (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982) in twenty-three participations in the final phase of the Can. The Black Stars have already played in four World Cups and reached the quarter-finals in 2010 in South Africa. Ghana has already won the bronze medal at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

Mali will play in Group E at the Can with Tunisia, winner of the 2004 edition by winning 2 to 1 against Morocco. The Eagles played three finals and missed the last step, dismissed by the South African Bafana Bafana in 1996 (2-0) and beaten by Ghana in overtime in 1965. The Eagles of Mali played twelve final stages of the Can but never won the title. This country has played in just one final and lost to Congo in 1992.

In the Mali group, there are also South Africa and Namibia. Ghana will begin against Cape Verde on Sunday January 14 while Mali will face South Africa on Tuesday January 16. The twenty-four competing nations are divided into six groups of four. The group stage will run from January 13 to 24, followed by the round of 16. The final is scheduled for February 11. This continental game will serve as better preparation for these two favorite teams from the Madagascar group for the World Cup qualifiers, the third and fourth days of which are scheduled for early June.

Serge Rasanda