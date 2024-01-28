For 8 hours… water was cut off from 10 areas in Cairo

#hours.. #water #cut #areas #Cairo

Cairo Governorate announced that the Cairo Water and Sanitation Company will cut off water tomorrow, Monday, January 29, 2024, for a period of 8 hours to several areas in Cairo Governorate.

Water cut off areas in Cairo

The water company explained that water will be cut off from the areas of Al-Azhar University, the Ramses 1 and 2 extension residences, the mission residences, the Ideal residences, the Green Mountain on the highway, the Cairo Stadium area, the exhibition grounds, the conference hall, and the Zohour Club.

Water outage date in Cairo

The company added that there will be double the water in the Al-Tawfiq buildings area, starting from 10 pm tomorrow, Monday, January 29, 2024, until 6 am, Tuesday, January 30, 2024, provided that the outage will last for 8 hours.

The reason for the water outage in Cairo

Water outage in Cairo – archive photo

The company attributed the reason for the outage to the diversion of the 800 mm diameter water line in Hadayek El Qobba Square for the benefit of the work of the National Roads Company. The company appealed to citizens, government departments, authorities, local units, bakeries, and hospitals to manage their water needs during the work period.

The water company provides drinking water trucks located in the areas affected by the water outage until the work is completed. If requested, please call the hotline 125 or the WhatsApp service at 01206665125.

Steps to inquire about water bills

The Holding Company for Wastewater and Drinking Water, through its website, provides the possibility of inquiring about the water bill and paying “online” throughout the month in all governorates, in order to save the time the user needs to go to the company’s branch to inquire about the bill and pay it, by following the following steps:

Enter the website of the Holding Company for Water and Wastewater Here .

. From our services section, choose Calculate your bill yourself.

Choose your governorate.

Select your region.

Enter the type of activity “domestic, commercial, industrial, or tourist-…”

Record the current reading.

Record previous reading.

Select the exchange status “Serviced – Not Serviced”.

Select “View Invoice”.

The water bill details will then appear in front of you.

Steps to pay the water bill “online”

The water company also provides the possibility of paying the water bill online by following the following steps: