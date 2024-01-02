FOR A SEAMLESS PARTY

These Jirama technicians worked hard, but that did not prevent the outage.

An end of the year away from the family. It is 10 p.m. at the Jirama agency in Soanierana, on the night of December 31. A repair team from this National Electricity and Water Company of Madagascar returns from a heavy day of work, while everyone prepares to welcome the new year in a festive atmosphere. “There was a whirlwind in Ankadinandriana, several poles fell, our mission was to re-establish them. We have finished putting one high-voltage pole and nine low-voltage poles back in their place since 9 a.m.,” says Ali Saïd Mohamed, group leader.

Their work day is not yet over. After the lunch break, these Jirama agents should still resolve other breakdowns in the city of Antananarivo. “Another repair is planned in Ambatomaro. We are waiting for instructions to leave the camp,” he continues. This end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, these Jirama repair teams will spend them far from their families.

No parties

“When we get home tomorrow, we’re going to sleep first. The party is secondary. The important thing for our family is that we return home, safe and sound,” says Nantenaina, fitter. These Jirama technicians are used to spending the holidays without their families. Ali Saïd Mohamed says, for example, that in 36 years of working with Jirama, he has never spent the holidays with his family. Restoring power became more important to them than their family.

Miangalya Ralitera