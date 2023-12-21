For almost a year: Over 30% growth of registered new cars in Bulgaria

#year #growth #registered #cars #Bulgaria

The registered new cars in Bulgaria increased this year by 30.1%. It is about the period January – November, compared to the same 11 months of 2022. At the same time, in November, compared to October 2023, the growth in our country is 54.2%, it is clear from the new data of the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers – ACEA.

Against this background, the registration of new cars in the European Union rose in November this year by 6.7% compared to the same month of 2022, reaching 885,581 units. In the first 11 months of the year, nearly 9.7 million new cars were registered.

Source: Facebook/Yordanka Fandakova

The Association of Automobile Manufacturers and their authorized representatives in Bulgaria – AAP, commented to Money.bg that “after the big rise in prices last year, in 2023 there is a certain cooling of the market, which also led to a jump in new car purchases“.

Another reason is the still inflated prices for used cars and the relatively favorable leasing offers when buying a new car.

New car sales in the EU

Growth of 6.7% in November 2023 compared to a year earlier

Growth of 15.7% in registration of new cars for the period January-November

The largest growth in the EU in November was reported by Italy – 16.2%

At the same time, Germany’s leading car market saw a decrease of 5.7% compared to November 2022, according to ACEA data.

Newly registered cars in Bulgaria

November – growth of 54.2% compared to a year earlier

January – November – 30.1% growth

Number of sales – 3567

In November, the share of new electric and hybrid cars in the EU rose to 16.3% and 27.4% respectively, although the share of sales of new cars with petrol engines continued to be the largest, reaching 32.7% in November. The largest overall decline in the EU is in the sale of diesel cars.

However, the registration of new diesel cars in Bulgaria increased in November by as much as 64.3% to 396 units, and for the first 11 months of the year – by 15.8% to 4,501 units.

According to ACEA data, the registration of new electric cars in Bulgaria increased in November by 68.4% compared to a month earlier to 160 units, and within the first 11 months of the year by as much as 131.2%, reaching 1,660 units. .

