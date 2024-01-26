For Europe – the call of an irritated Scholz about Ukraine

#Europe #call #irritated #Scholz #Ukraine

“Europe must do more to support Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself,” O. Scholz said in an interview with the weekly newspaper “Die Zeit”, adding that the aid that European countries have planned for 2024 is not enough. He called for each country to discuss how they could “significantly increase support” for Kyiv.

The chancellor said that he is “annoyed” by the constant criticism of Germany that it is not doing enough, when in fact Germany is “doing incomparably more than all other EU countries”.

Ukraine is asking for more ammunition and weapons to fight the Russian army. Among the weapons requested by Kyiv are Taurus cruise missiles, but Germany has so far refused to provide them. Nevertheless, Germany supplies more than half of Europe’s known arms supply. O. Scholz warned that one should not think that “in the long run we can do it alone”.

“It would not be good news if Germany became the largest supplier of arms to Ukraine after the US stopped being a sponsor,” he said, adding that Germany, in the words of former Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, is only a medium-sized power.

U.S. weapons and financial aid are critical to the Ukrainians’ repelling a much larger Russian offensive, but U.S. aid to Ukraine is blocked by Republicans. In addition, there is an election this fall that Republican Donald Trump may win. It is feared that he may end aid to Ukraine and even NATO allies in Europe. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that US policy on war is likely to be different when Trump returns to the White House.

Germany may hand over helicopters to Ukraine in April

“Sea King” helicopters promised by Germany can reach Ukraine already in April of this year, Arns Kollatzas, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, said during a press conference on Wednesday, the correspondent of “Ukrinform” reports.

“As for Sea King, I can confirm that we have agreed with Ukraine on the transfer of six Sea King helicopters. This will be possible approximately from April,” said the representative of the department.

He assured that this would not reduce the fighting capacity of the Bundeswehr. The German armed forces plan to gradually replace this type of aircraft with Sea Lion helicopters. And the representatives of Ukraine during the consultations were only interested in the “Sea King” model. In addition to the machines themselves, spare parts and other equipment will be transferred, and training will also be provided.

As already reported, after the 18th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Germany, Boris Pistorius, informed about the plans to transfer to Ukraine six multipurpose helicopters “Sea King Mk41” with accessories and spare parts.

“Sea King” is a proven and powerful helicopter that will help Ukrainians in many areas: from reconnaissance over the Black Sea to transporting troops. This will be the first shipment of this type from Germany,” said B. Pistorius.

Kuleba: we need Taurus missiles not to attack Moscow

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba calls on the West to stop even thinking about the possibility of V. Putin’s victory and to start supplying Ukraine with all the weapons it needs to repel aggression. D. Kuleba said this in an interview with the German publication “Bild”.

The conversation took place on Tuesday, shortly after the Russian missile attack on Ukraine in the morning. In this regard, the minister noted that Russia still has the ability to carry out such mass strikes, therefore Ukraine is grateful to its partners for the provided air defense systems, especially Patriot, but more of them are needed.

Mr. Kuleba acknowledged that the situation is very serious, perhaps even more serious than it was almost two years ago, when the full-scale Russian invasion began. The reason is the lack of weapons, ammunition and military equipment.

“Although Ukraine has significantly increased production and will continue to increase it, we still see that the Western defense industry, that is, the defense industry of the countries that help us, is not able to produce enough artillery ammunition,” said the foreign minister.

Ammunition was the No. 1 problem from the start, he said. 1. Russia has significantly increased its production, in addition, it also receives them from North Korea, and Ukrainian partners cannot provide everything that was promised, said D. Kuleba. The development of new production lines takes too long, which harms not only aid to Ukraine, but also the combat capability of European countries.

“As absurd as it sounds, North Korea seems to be a more effective partner for Russia than friends supplying Ukraine with artillery ammunition. This is absurd. And that has to change,” D. Kuleba is convinced.

He urged Western allies to stop blaming each other for not increasing production fast enough: “When concrete decisions have to be made, we see how our partners sometimes drown in endless discussions. But there is no time to sink, we must swim.”

D. Kuleba continues to hope that Germany will eventually decide to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

“We don’t need Taurus missiles to attack Moscow.” Long-range missiles supplied by our Western partners are not needed to attack Moscow or any other part of Russian territory. We need the Taurus to destroy the Russian military infrastructure behind the front line on the territory of Ukraine,” he explained, adding that negotiations are underway on this issue.