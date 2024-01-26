For him, the lack of responsibility is more of a clinical thing than a political one

#lack #responsibility #clinical #political

Rafila responds to Cîţu’s accusations, in the vaccine file: With him, the lack of responsibility is more a clinical matter than a political one

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, intervened by phone on Thursday, on Romania TV, to clarify the main aspects related to the order by which some antibiotics will be able to be issued without a prescription.

Alexandru Rafila explained that this order issued by the Ministry of Health does nothing but regulate an existing factual situation, namely the release of antibiotics without a prescription in cases considered urgent, especially if they occur at the weekend, when a prescription is issued by a doctor family is practically impossible.

What the Minister of Health said

“The antibiotics are released exactly as before. The only difference is that we want to know how many antibiotics are consumed in Romania, and for that we need a database.

We have regulated the fact that the simple prescription must be completed by the doctor with all the patient’s data, and when he goes to the pharmacy, this prescription is also entered into the system. Then it’s about the release in emergency situations, a lot of people do that.

Only this time this consumption is also entered into the database, and whoever does this must complete a declaration on their own responsibility that they no longer go to another pharmacy.

In an extreme situation, from Friday to Monday, i.e. 48 hours, and someone incorrectly entered 72 hours. There is a difference, because someone who does antibiotic treatment for three days can find that the symptoms are alleviated and so they no longer go to the doctor.

We discussed starting from August with the College of Pharmacists, this order was also in public debate, and all the discussions appeared after the publication of the order in the Official Gazette. Someone is disturbed by the activity of the Ministry of Health.

We need to specify two things: I am a professor of bacteriology, Mrs. Pistol of microbiology, so we can discuss. I say that we are doing what is necessary for public health, and antibiotic resistance is a very serious issue and we are doing what is necessary to try to reduce this consumption, because a self-declaration makes you responsible in a way.

I don’t think that a healthy person can stimulate the excessive consumption of antibiotics. Anyone with an iota of common sense and reason must explain to people that they do not need to take antibiotics for a viral infection. And the fact that we regulate this emergency use, I think is a good thing, especially since we have greatly limited the number of these antibiotics, there are only about 10 on the list.

The man is held responsible when he signs a statement. Is it bad for a citizen to sign this statement? It’s a serious public health problem, which we have to bring under control,” said Alexandru Rafila, exclusively, on Romania TV.

The Minister of Health also provided details about the legal action of the Pfizer company

The Minister of Health also provided details about the legal action of the Pfizer company, directed against the Romanian state, through which it demands the payment of 28 million doses of anti-Covid vaccine, which our country refused to order, considering the consumption currently practically non-existent.

“More than half. I don’t want to get into calculations like this. Probably if we add up everything that was bought, plus what we still had to pay, it exceeds one billion euros. Poland and Hungary are still in the same situation. Poland has a larger amount to give. The Romanian state is involved, we just received the notification by mail on January 8. Poland was notified in November, they already had the first term, now they are going to the second.

We received in December what Mr. Citu had ordered and paid for, we concluded with Moderna. At Pfizer, tranches of vaccine were bought, but 39 million doses, we sold about 7 million to Germany and Hungary, and later we also took 3 million, but we can no longer take the rest, because there is no more consumption. And then we didn’t place the order for the remaining 28 million, we tried to discuss, we had dozens of meetings with the representatives of the company and the European Commission, we had to sign an amendment, but we couldn’t sign it.

For now, they did not ask for penalties, but the value of the contract, 550 million euros. I do not know the details of the contract, I personally have not seen it.

We tried to negotiate, but the discussions were never only with Pfizer, but with three, and with the European Commission. We negotiated until December, and in January they sued us. I think that at some point we will find a way to negotiate, but the amount is very large, almost three times higher than their annual turnover in Romania,” explained Rafila.

In conclusion, the Minister of Health responded to former Prime Minister Florin Cîţu, who stated that all countries had more doses, adding that in 2022, Marcel Ciolacu and Alexandru Rafila bought 40 million doses.

“Man has no responsibility whatsoever, as he demonstrated when he was prime minister. The lack of responsibility and commitment in dancing is more of a medical issue than a political one,” said Alexandru Rafila.