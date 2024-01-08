For Lithuanians who are thirsty for an exotic holiday, they offer a cheaper place than Bali: a night in a 5* hotel costs only 60 euros

#Lithuanians #thirsty #exotic #holiday #offer #cheaper #place #Bali #night #hotel #costs #euros

Over the past decade, Thailand and the island of Bali have earned the love of Lithuanians looking for distant and exotic destinations. Notable opinion makers and stars of the world of entertainment who vacationed there, as well as travel agencies established by our compatriots in those places or individual travel experts who settled there contributed a lot to this.

In Bali and in various regions of Thailand, not one or two of our people are engaged in this. They can help you find accommodation, local transport as well as local flights and most importantly they can tailor a travel plan for you.

I don’t know if you know, but Lithuanians like to travel with Lithuanians the most. If there are our people organizing trips in any part of the world, the flow of travelers immediately increases there. But this is nothing strange, it is the same in many nations. Naturally, we trust the quality of services provided by our own people more, we are less afraid of being cheated, and the most important thing is that for a Lithuanian, the taste of Lithuanian is the closest.

Understand – who else will know better where I should travel in exotic country X, if not a winter native from the same region? In Thailand and Bali, there are already more than one and more than two such organizers and advisors. The more there are, the more tourists will travel there. Then the lump principle comes out. The greater the traffic starts to travel in one direction or the other, the more and all kinds of travel agencies offer to go there, start advertising campaigns.

Well, and the last but not least important thing – no matter how original and unique we consider ourselves, sometimes not even on purpose, but we all (the people of the world) tend to copy what others do. If Bronius, Jolanta and Jurga have already gone to one place or another, it means that it is good there, and I need to go there too. Sometimes we don’t even understand how we do it. But we do.

In conclusion about Thailand and the island of Bali – I can only repeat myself, as I have already told in my shows and articles – those places are really worth your visit. Cheaper than in Lithuania, sunny, hot, beautiful, exotic, interesting, delicious food, amazing history and culture in both countries. I could go on and on. But what happens when one area or another becomes too popular – prices start to rise there, and so do people.

Thailand has been drowning in the splash of popularity for decades, but Bali was a quiet enough island, people used to travel there to cleanse themselves, to be in peace. However, the last five years have changed that island of the Gods, some of the most popular cities are simply suffocating from tourists, there are constant huge, very, very slow traffic jams of cars and motorcycles. Bali was also famous for its cheapness, many people said that they flew to that island and booked a luxury villa on the seashore for practically “pennies” for a month. But when I visited this island exactly a year ago, the situation was different – the prices of villas were raised by Australians vacationing in Bali.

However, this time I want to tell you about Vietnam, the name of which many Lithuanians know only from the tragic history of the war and American films about it. This year, in that new year of 2024, Vietnam is hitting the lists of the hottest (most special, most exciting) vacation destinations, according to travel bloggers and the world’s biggest travel media outlets.

In other words, Vietnam is the country that everyone who is looking for something interesting and untried must visit this year. In fact, I only found out about it when I flew here myself, in the last days of last year. I bought the tickets even earlier, in mid-November.

You might be wondering why I chose Vietnam when it was not already on my travel hot list. Everything is very simple and humane – because of the cheapness. First of all, I was looking for plane tickets for the New Year’s Eve in Thailand, the same Bali, I also looked at Malaysia, which I visited a long time ago, I had already forgotten how perfect it is there. But everyone’s tickets were expensive. I belong to various travel groups on Facebook, where people are constantly sharing information about cheap flights when they come up.

What I have noticed is that Thailand and the island of Bali, which I have already mentioned many times, have become more expensive to reach due to their popularity. Airline prices are often quite high due to high demand. Again, I must remind you that when traveling to the Southeast Asian side, plane tickets should be considered an investment, because once you get here, what you spend on tickets will quickly be recouped in restaurants, spas, high-end hotels and domestic flights. All this is really very cheap in Asia.

But when it comes to Vietnam, due to its lower popularity, it is possible to fly to this country cheaper. I have been following the fluctuations of plane tickets for about a month and I must note that in most cases, the big cities of Vietnam, the capital Hanoi and the largest city Ho Chi Minh City, are accessible at least 200 euros cheaper than the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, or even more, the capital of the island of Bali, Denpasar. I’m not talking about airlines’ big promotions-sales, when tickets to many cities in Asia become very similar. But you need to lurk and take them as soon as they appear.

This is not the only good news when it comes to Vietnam. To my own surprise, this country is cheaper for tourists than Thailand, which has already been mentioned too many times in this text. Various services, transport, accommodation in Vietnam are 15-20 percent. cheaper. Organizing everything, ordering on your own, it feels great, I can testify to you. Especially when you are looking for not the cheapest hotels, not the cheapest restaurants.

For example, a very well-rated five-star hotel in the center of Ho Chi Minh City costs 60-70 euros for two people per night, while in Bangkok such a pleasure would cost 80-90 euros. As for cheap but well-rated hotels, in Ho Chi Minh City you can book one for 20-30 euros per night, and if you do not attach much importance to it, if comfort during the night is not very important, you can stay overnight for 15-20 euros with a separate bath, with hot water, of course.

It is very nice to talk about domestic flights in Vietnam. There are at least five major airlines operating in this country – Vietnam Airlines, VietJet Air, Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines and Viettravel Airlines – operating flights between various regions – cities, resorts and islands. They compete strongly with each other, which is why they lower prices to absolute lows. You can fly around Vietnam for 20-30 euros per person, which I think is just ridiculous, but very, very happy.

Well, so that you don’t dream too much that Vietnam doesn’t seem too ideal, I must also mention what I didn’t like. There is something wrong with the visas of this country, which Lithuanians need. According to the official procedure, they are obtained very easily – electronically through a special platform of state importance, you need to fill out a form and answer various, traditional questions required for obtaining visas. You answer, pay the mandatory fee of 25 USD to their account and then wait for your visa to be approved.

Many countries that are popular with Lithuanians have the same system, but my experience shows that issuing visas is simpler and faster. Meanwhile, Vietnam announces that visa approval by the same electronic method will take at least 3 working days. And this is a fact – I had to wait 5 days, I know people who waited a week or more. Why – there is no explanation.

Many, literally thousands of tourists from all over the world, naively expect that the visa will be approved within a day or a few hours, so they are attacked too late. You can also read many reviews on Internet forums that when filling out a Vietnam visa, an incredibly large percentage of people make smaller or bigger mistakes that did not occur in previous visas. Therefore, there is a conspiracy theory, let’s say, that the Vietnamese visa system is not perfect and when filling out the answers written by a person “jump out”, get deleted or something like that.

I don’t know exactly what the complainers have in mind, but I’ve read reviews like this, and I’ve met tourists live at the airport who have told similar stories. Here’s an Australian woman crying, she says: “I wrote the wrong date of birth, instead it came out that I wrote the date of arrival in Vietnam.” That’s why my visa was rejected.” Another man from Germany was also very surprised at his carelessness: “I made strange mistakes, that’s why I didn’t get a visa.”

I am telling you about this only to reassure you that if you find yourself in a similar situation, you are not alone. But there is no need to panic if you have not received a visa, because there are hundreds of visa-solving companies and individual travel agents in Vietnam specifically for such people. I would call it “cashing in” because those private companies charge around 60-100 euros (every one is different) and help to arrange the visa in one day.

If necessary, they fix it in a few hours, but it will cost even more. Therefore, those who do not get a visa for the official fee of 25 dollars order such services and then everything is fine. Now, while I am in Vietnam, even three Lithuanians wrote to me privately about visas, they asked what to do, because they are already flying to this country, and they still haven’t received their visas. I gave all of them the contacts of the intermediaries I mentioned. As far as I know, the compatriots were satisfied and successfully reached Vietnam. Valio.

Why this communist country of Southeast Asia deserves your attention, what to see, what to do here – I will tell you about it in a detailed series of articles from Vietnam, which you can read in DELFI Travels throughout January.