For now, the struggling Apple leads the Chinese market

At the beginning of 2024, the value of Apple’s shares began to decline: the third largest American company in the field of IT was also seriously squeezed in the domestic market by the Chinese rival Lenovo. However, the company founded by Steve Jobs faces at least as many difficulties in the smartphone market.

In addition, in the first week of this year, iPhone sales fell by 30 percent in one of the key foreign markets, China.

Is Apple in trouble? iPhone sales fell sharply

The giant company's Chinese sales fell by 30 percent in the first week of the year.

Recent research by Data Corporation (IDC) has indicated that Apple smartphone shipments in China fell by 2.1 percent in the last quarter of 2023 compared to the same period last year, however With 17.3 percent, the American company still has the largest market share reports

China is Apple’s third largest market, so it hurts that shipments there decreased by 2.1 percent, while the market share of Huawei, propagated by the Chinese government, started to rise.

Government employees are restricted from using Apple products, just as certain US agencies are required to avoid Chinese devices.

Huawei’s foreign sales were seriously limited by the fact that in 2019 the Trump administration issued a decree prohibiting American telecommunications companies from doing business with foreign component manufacturers that could pose a national security risk, including for Huawei.

For now, Apple still dominates the Chinese market

Huawei ended the year with a market share of 13.9 percent, compared to 10.4 percent a year earlier, making it the fourth largest smartphone manufacturer in China. IDC’s analysis highlights:

for the entire year, Apple stands at 17.3 percent, so despite the decline in the last quarter, it became the largest manufacturer in the Chinese market for the first time.

The ice is broken, Apple has put an end to Samsung’s monopoly

After nearly 12 years, Apple became the world's number one smartphone manufacturer by volume in 2023 for the first time. What's more, the South Korean company that previously kept it in the lead for years became the loser.

However, the rise of rivals and the limited availability of updates in China are reducing the iPhone’s appeal and threatening Apple’s leadership position.

Sensing the decrease, at the beginning of the month, Apple introduced several promotions in China, and it was possible to access their products for up to 500 yuan (25,000 forints) cheaper.

In the last quarter of last year, 73.63 million smartphones were shipped in China, and for the whole year 271 million units, which is a five percent drop compared to 2022. According to the forecast of the financial services company Jefferies, there will be a double-digit decline in Apple’s shipment volume in 2024, while we can expect growth at Huawei and 64 million smartphones will be shipped worldwide.

Apple will publish its quarterly results next week.