For Pegula, the “Australian Open” ends already in the second round; Collins announces his retirement

#Pegula #Australian #Open #ends #Collins #announces #retirement

Pegula, ranked fifth in the WTA, lost 4-6, 2-6 to the Frenchwoman Clara Burel (WTA 51), who reached the third round of the Australian Open for the first time.

Meanwhile, a difficult victory in the second round was won by the leader of the ranking and the main favorite of the tournament, Iga Schwiontek from Poland, who came back from 1-4 in the third set in the second round of the season’s first “Grand Slam” tournament and defeated the American Daniela 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 Collins (WTA 62).

After the loss, the 30-year-old Collins, who reached the final of the Australian Open two years ago, announced that this would be her last year as a professional tennis player

Among the seeded tennis players, the 14th seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina (WTA 13) lost in the second round on Thursday, losing 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 to Sloane Stevens (WTA 44) from the USA.

As you know, Latvia’s strongest tennis player and number ten in the WTA ranking, Aļona Ostapenko, has reached the second round of the tournament, and today she will compete with the host Alja Tomļanović (WTA 271), with whom she played a rather scandalous match in the 3rd round of Wimbledon 2021. At that time, Tomljanović took the medical break requested by Ostapenko quite harshly, which, according to the athlete born in Croatia, was unjustified with the aim of simply knocking her out of the rhythm of the game. There was no shortage of insults towards each other after the game and at the press conference.

Now, two and a half years later, it seems that the passions have subsided and the Australian before the game expressed positive words about the Latvian athlete.

The main competition of the Australian Open Championship will take place until January 28.