For sinus patients, learn the best tips to get rid of allergies in the winter

#sinus #patients #learn #tips #rid #allergies #winter
Sinuses, that annoying health problem that accompanies many people, especially with the arrival of winter, low temperatures, and active surface winds. Sinus patients feel very challenged during this season, but fortunately, there are some medical tips that can help them alleviate their symptoms and deal with weather fluctuations.
The sinuses are air-filled cavities located in the facial bones and around the nasal cavity. Its primary function is to humidify and filter the air we breathe. It also helps in enhancing bone strength and reducing the weight of the skull. Sinusitis is one of the most common diseases, and it can be caused by infection, allergies, or even changes in the weather. Symptoms include headache, facial pressure, and difficulty breathing.
Tips for maintaining sinus health
Keeping the air moist in the home, avoiding smoking, and paying attention to nasal hygiene can help maintain healthy sinuses. It is also recommended to avoid irritants such as dust and pollen, and there are many home remedies, such as using a salt water solution to clean the nose. In other cases, the doctor may recommend medications such as antibiotics or sinus surgery in complex cases.