For solar owners, the sun may finally come out. There is a new proposal for changes

Net-billing – a concept well known to owners of photovoltaic panels, which keeps them awake at night. PO politicians talked about favorable rules for resale of electricity from photovoltaics during the election campaign. But there is no draft of new regulations yet. Therefore, the industry decided not to wait and presented its proposal.

“We will restore favorable rules for settling energy production for prosumers – lower electricity bills for those investing in photovoltaics,” wrote the Civic Platform in its “100 specifics” program. But so far, the program has not translated into reality. And here’s another pebble into the garden of the previous government: at the end of November we wrote that the announced change in settlements between prosumers and energy companies had been postponed again. The government neglected to introduce the system it created, said Jacek Biskupski, a renewable energy expert from the Polish Academy of Sciences, in an interview with “Gazeta Wyborcza”.

From July 2024, settlements with energy companies were to be based on the exchange hourly rate, but the construction of the Central Energy Market Information System (CSIRE) is delayed. The above-mentioned system is necessary to settle accounts according to the so-called net-billing – introduced in April 2022. And this is where the problem begins. People who settle on the net-billing basis buy electricity at retail prices and sell it at wholesale prices. “In practice, when prices on the stock exchange fall, they earn pennies for the electricity supplied,” writes money.pl. During the election campaign, PO proposed that photovoltaic owners who settle their accounts on the basis of net-billing would have minimum guaranteed prices for the energy they sell. For now, however, the plan is over.

The PV Poland Photovoltaic Industry Association has a plan

Therefore, the PV Polska Photovoltaic Industry Association decided to come up with its own ideas. – The minimum price of energy sold by a prosumer would be set in line with the mechanism for determining the so-called reference price, i.e. the solution currently operating in the auction system used by companies operating in the photovoltaics segment – said Maciej Borowiak, president of the management board of the Association, in an interview with money.pl. The energy price determined in this way would apply to installations connected to the grid in a given calendar year. In addition, information on the minimum price would be published in a special regulation of the Minister of Climate. – In practice, prosumers would receive information about the minimum resale price of the energy they produce in a given year – adds Borowiak. Why is it so important? Because “currently, the owner of a photovoltaic plant, who settles accounts under the rules applicable from April 2022, knows how much he pays for electricity, but does not know the price at which he will resell it.” Experts believe that there is a good chance that such a new settlement method will appear this year.