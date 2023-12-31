For the first time, a man was extradited from the United Arab Emirates to Belgium

#time #man #extradited #United #Arab #Emirates #Belgium

The federal prosecutor’s office announced on Saturday the extradition from the United Arab Emirates of Franc G., an Albanian national born in 1992, as part of an investigation into an assassination committed in Brussels, in the drug world, in 2020. This is the very first extradition organized between the United Arab Emirates and Belgium.

The man landed in Brussels on Saturday morning and will be brought before him.during the day” before the investigating judge, who will then decide whether or not to issue an arrest warrant, specifies the federal prosecutor’s office in a press release.

Around twenty other criminals whose extradition was requested by Belgium are currently living in the United Arab Emirates. These are mainly people cited in drug cases. “This extradition was possible thanks to close collaboration between the federal prosecutor’s office and the FPS Justice, the FPS Foreign Affairs and frequent contacts with the competent authorities of the United Arab Emirates.“, adds the prosecution.

The previous Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne (Open VLD) signed an extradition treaty with the United Arab Emirates two years ago. It was said at the time that this treaty should ultimately make it possible to extradite to Belgium a certain number of key figures in the investigation into Sky ECC encrypted messaging who were hiding in the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read:  Prosecutors have audio of Trump discussing withholding of classified document

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

One in five minors has been vaccinated against the flu in the Canary Islands
One in five minors has been vaccinated against the flu in the Canary Islands
Posted on
Pandalam Municipal Corporation now KSMART System in Double Smart New Year – LOCAL – PATHANAMTHITTA
Pandalam Municipal Corporation now KSMART System in Double Smart New Year – LOCAL – PATHANAMTHITTA
Posted on
Ukrainian Missile Hits Russian City of Belgorod, Kills 18 People
Ukrainian Missile Hits Russian City of Belgorod, Kills 18 People
Posted on
Paulo Fernandes raises 6.4 million with the sale of 779 thousand shares in Greenvolt – Energia
Paulo Fernandes raises 6.4 million with the sale of 779 thousand shares in Greenvolt – Energia
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News