For the first time, a polar bear died from bird flu

#time #polar #bear #died #bird #flu

Is the world heading towards a major ecological catastrophe? This is what scientists fear after the confirmation of the causes of the death of a polar bear in Alaska. After analysis, the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (United States) announced at the end of December that the animal had died following infection with the H5N1 virus. This is a first in the world. A sign that the virus, which has already killed millions of birds since the start of the epidemic in 2021, is progressing and evolving.

How was the polar bear infected?

The polar bear’s body was found near Utqiagvik, the country’s northernmost community, last October. The analyzes took several weeks, requiring sampling and study by the North Slope Borough Department of Wildlife Management and other agencies. “This is the first polar bear reported anywhere“, declared Dr. Bob Gerlach, Alaska State Veterinarian, in the columns of theAlaska Beacon. It is also the first animal listed as a threatened species in Alaska to fall victim to the disease.

⋙ WHO fears that the avian flu virus will adapt “more easily” to the human species

IN PICTURES In the West Icelandic Fjords, in the heart of the Arctic Fox Sanctuary

According to Dr Gerlach, it is likely that the bear, which normally feeds on seals hunted on the ice floe, ate a dead bird infected with the virus. “However, the bear does not have to have directly eaten an infected bird to be sick. If a bird dies from this disease, especially if it is kept in a cold environment, the virus can persist for some time in the environment.“, he declared. The authorities now fear that other bears have been contaminated by the virus, and expect other discoveries in the weeks to come. For Dr Gerlach:

It is possible that other bears have died unnoticed, as they tend to live in isolated places where there are few people.

A “pandemic for biodiversity.”

The current epidemic of this highly infectious H5N1 variant began in 2021, initially affecting only farmed birds. But the virus then decimated millions of wild birds before affecting mammals, including in Antarctica, a region of the world hitherto spared. The list of species killed grows from week to week: black and brown bears, bald eagles, foxes, kittiwakes, mallards, gulls, swallows, Canada geese, elephant seals, sea lions, etc.

⋙ Everything you need to know about avian flu, this disease that has killed hundreds of thousands of birds

“The disease has killed so many predatory and scavenging mammals that it is no longer just a disease of poultry.”, Diana Bell, emeritus professor of conservation biology at the University of East Anglia, told the British daily The Guardian. For the specialist, the world is facing a real “pandemic for biodiversity”, embodied by a virus that kills as many birds as mammals.

Scientists fear massive contamination of penguins

The spread of the epidemic now seems exponential. A virus to which animals in polar regions are particularly vulnerable, for two reasons. Many of these animals are endemic to these regions, and have never been exposed to viruses of this type. They are also particularly affected by global warming, with Antarctica and the Arctic among the most affected areas globally. Scientists now fear that the virus could infect remote penguin populations en masse, paving the way for “one of the greatest ecological disasters of modern times“.

On the same topic :

⋙ Is the human world under threat of a serious avian flu pandemic?

⋙ In their own way, reindeer have a positive impact on climate change

⋙ Poland: Many cats infected with avian flu, according to the WHO