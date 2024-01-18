For the first time in 15 years, a non-CoD or Rockstar game is the most successful

It is a historic success that Rockstar Games and the current Call of Duty title have been dethroned after a decade and a half.

John Gábor

18.01.2024 – 2023 will go down in gaming history as a strange year, especially in the United States, where 15 long years had to pass before a Rockstar Games game or the current Call of Duty title of the given year was not the most successful video game. An interesting statistic came out that summarized the number of copies sold of physical and digital publications on practically all major platforms (Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store, Xbox, Steam) and produced a surprising result.

The Wizarding World is cooler

Based on Circana’s market report, it was revealed that in 2023, the most successful game in America was not published by ActiVision Blizzard, nor even by Rockstar Games (which has not happened once since Rock Band in 2008), but by Warner Bros. Games. And the absolute winner is none other than Hogwarts Legacy. It is true: the best-selling franchise is still CoD, as the top 20 includes not only the second-placed Modern Warfare III, but also Modern Warfare 2, which managed to be the seventh most successful game of the year in the USA, that it was released in 2022.

We expected the other winners of the list to be in roughly the same positions as where they ended up: Madden NFL 24 was on the podium and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom performed brazenly well. With its 10th place, Starfield can hardly be called a sky-rocketing (at most fair and beautiful) success, just as we would have predicted a higher position for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which ended up in eighth place, due to the American cult of the franchise.

Mat Piscatella, the leader of Circana, also has other interesting facts shared on X. According to the company’s statistics, all video games sold last year generated a turnover of almost 48 billion dollars in the United States alone, which is approx. with half a billion dollars, i.e. approx. one percent more than the 2022 amount.

And as far as PC and Steam are concerned, CoD wasn’t around in 2023 either:

In no order, the revenue is staggering – Steam’s top-grossing games

