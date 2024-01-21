For the first time in history, Lai Qingde will go to the Legislative Yuan to attend the Green Committee Consensus Camp and Party Caucus Meeting | Politics | Central News Agency CNA

#time #history #Lai #Qingde #Legislative #Yuan #attend #Green #Committee #Consensus #Camp #Party #Caucus #Meeting #Politics #Central #News #Agency #CNA

2024/1/20 22:48 (updated at 1/21 09:54)

The Democratic Progressive Party Legislative Yuan Caucus will hold a new legislative committee consensus camp on the 23rd and a caucus meeting on the 29th. Current Vice President, DPP Chairman and President-elect Lai Qingde will go to the Legislative Yuan to attend these two meetings in person. (CNA file photo)

(Central News Agency reporter Wen Guixiang, Taipei, 20th) The Democratic Progressive Party Legislative Yuan Caucus will hold a new Legislative Committee Consensus Camp on the 23rd and a caucus meeting on the 29th. The current Vice President, DPP Chairman, and President-elect Lai Qingde will go to the Legislative Yuan to meet in person. People attending these two meetings said that this was the first time in history that the Legislative Yuan would strengthen security and other measures.

The 2024 legislative election has come to an end, with less than half of the three parties in the new Congress. For the election of legislative president and vice president, the blue, green and white caucuses are ready. The People’s Party took the lead in proposing four major propositions for congressional reform, emphasizing that the group will enter and leave the group and will not accept lobbying; Kuomintang’s non-district legislator-elect Han Kuo-yu is partnering with legislator Jiang Qichen, and legislator Fu Kunqi also called for launching five major proposals for congressional reform, which attracted attention.

Regarding the positions of Han Kuo-yu, Fu Kunqi and others within the KMT, Ke Jianming, the chief convener of the Democratic Progressive Party’s Legislative Yuan caucus, responded to an interview this evening that he would not comment on the KMT’s domestic affairs.

Ke Jianming said that in the face of the election of the president and deputy president of the new Congress, the Democratic Progressive Party group will still continue the battle with the current president and vice presidents of the Legislative Yuan You Xikun and Cai Qichang. The Democratic Progressive Party group will hold the 11th New Legislative Committee Consensus Camp on the 23rd. Vice President, Democratic Progressive Party Chairman and President-elect Lai Qingde will attend in person.

Ke Jianming emphasized that the Democratic Progressive Party will hold a caucus meeting on the 29th, and Lai Qingde will also attend the caucus meeting in person. This is a rare event in history for the vice president, current party chairman and president-elect to attend the new Legislative Council Consensus Camp and caucus meeting held in the Legislative Yuan.

According to sources in the Legislative Yuan, the Green Camp New Technology Legislators Consensus Camp is tentatively scheduled to be held in the Red Building Briefing Room of the Legislative Yuan where foreign guests are received. In addition to returning to his parents’ home to the Legislative Yuan, Lai Qingde also attended two important meetings of the Democratic Progressive Party of the new Congress to show his commitment to the new Congress. Attention and expectations. This is the first case of the establishment of the Yuan, and relevant measures such as strengthening security standards will be taken.

The results of the 2024 presidential and legislative elections were released on the 13th. The Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential and vice presidential candidates Lai Qingde and Xiao Meiqin were elected as the new president and vice president. Although the Kuomintang lost the presidential election, it successfully flipped some legislative districts and became the largest party in Congress. Chen Chaoming and Gao Jin Sumei, who are members of the party, are running for legislators. They hold 54 seats, while the Democratic Progressive Party won 51 seats and the Taiwan People’s Party 8 seats, showing that the three parties are less than half. (Editor: Zhang Ruoyao) 1130120

