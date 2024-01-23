For the first time, Security documents, classified “secret” until now, land in the State Archives

#time #Security #documents #classified #secret #land #State #Archives

For several months now, the Sûreté has been working hand in hand with the Archives to transfer to them documents previously classified as “Confidential”, “Secret” or “Top secret”. A law dated October 7, 2022 requires the Sûreté to entrust its documents over 50 years old to the Archives. No legal provision established such an obligation until then.

The commission on the colonial past faced with the urgency of declassifying archives

Since 2022, employees of the Sûreté archives service have declassified more than 400 boxes from the fund relating to the “Congolese Sûreté” (the parent service of the VSSE in the Belgian Congo). A titanic work carried out for months, since it concerns more than 400,000 documents which had to be “examined sentence by sentence in order to verify whether the information met the declassification criteria”, we can read in the latest report of security activity. Such declassification is not possible in a limited number of cases, “for example when the identity of a human source risks being compromised, or because the document was written by another service, in particular a service of foreign intelligence.”

Following this work, more than 430 archive boxes were transferred to the State Archives, knowing that a single box, 8 to 10 centimeters wide, can contain up to 450 folios.

An opening in 8 to 10 months

“As for the Archives, we are now tackling important work to revamp this collection,” notes Pierre-Alain Tallier, head of the “Brussels” department at the Archives. “It takes time because this fund has been widely used and manipulated for years, cut up, split between different services. It must therefore be completely restructured and reclassified. We hope to be able to open it to researchers and the public in 8 to 10 months. As it mentions the identity of people, we will however carry out a screening of the motivations of citizens who request access to these documents, in the name of protecting privacy.”

A precious donation to the State Archives

The concerns of the colonial power

It is still difficult to know exactly what historical discoveries these declassified documents will allow. Most of the documents concern the Congolese period from 1940 to 1960. There we will find information relating to the Sûreté’s fight against the implementation of communism in the Congo, against sectarian religious movements, or evoking the surveillance of political parties of ‘opposition. “This will undoubtedly not revolutionize our historical knowledge,” continues the archivist, “but these documents will undoubtedly be rich in numerous discoveries and details on this colonial period.”

This collaboration between the Sûreté and the Archives is only just beginning. Soon, archives on Ruanda-Urundi will be transferred, as well as more than 40 boxes on “uncivilians”, these citizens accused after the Second World War of collaboration with the German occupier. Around fifteen boxes relating to the “Royal Question” will also be transferred this year. “These documents will complement what we already have and know about these files,” concludes Pierre-Alain Tallier.