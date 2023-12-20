for the Russians, the goal is more important than the preservation of military lives

#Russians #goal #important #preservation #military #lives

“I think that for any army in the world, 13 thousand killed, 230 technical units in the battle for a small town where 30 thousand people lived in peacetime. people, would be a disaster. But not for Russia, because there they look at their military and the use of manpower in a completely different way. For them, the goal is much more important than saving the lives of military personnel,” said D. Lazutkinas to the interview program “Elta zoomas”.

He emphasizes that Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, will have to decide how much further it is appropriate to defend Avdiyivka.

However, for the time being, according to D. Lazutkin, the defensive fortifications allow the Ukrainian army to destroy far more enemies than it suffers losses.

– Let’s start with such a traditional question: what is the current situation on the front line in the area of ​​responsibility of your brigade?

– The situation is very difficult. The enemy’s attacks do not stop, they attack, also using heavy equipment. For example, recently our brigade destroyed four Russian infantry fighting vehicles and one tank, as well as a lot of manpower. They traditionally attack, press, change tactics in some places, sometimes attack with small groups of infantry. Now the ground has frozen a little, it has become cold, so they use more armored vehicles, they attack the Steppe, they tried to establish themselves there several times, they occupied houses on the outskirts of the settlement, but they were driven out of there by our artillery fire, the work of our Bradley fighting vehicles, also effective our FPV drone work.

Our units are also defending the Avdijivka coke chemical plant, which is a very important part of the defense of this city.

– What are the dynamics of the situation, do they manage to advance a little, or does the situation remain more or less stable?

– The contact line is almost stationary at the moment. If they move, it is 100-200-500 meters, but after their attacks, our units counterattack and defend these positions. So it can be said that the line is basically captured, although, unfortunately, they do not give up trying to attack again and again.

And after all, since the beginning of the Avdijivka operation, when they simply went in columns, more than 230 units of armored vehicles have already been destroyed. But they still set such a goal for themselves, and no sacrifice was in sight for them. They throw people, almost everything is covered with corpses near the walls and fence of the coke chemical plant, and almost everything is covered with them in the forest section between Stepovė and the railway. Therefore, it is actually very difficult. And it is difficult to predict what will happen next, because there is no more serious dynamics of their forward movement, but they are still trying to tighten this ring around Avdijivka piece by piece, bit by bit, meter by meter, and our army does not allow them to do it. Both FPV drones and artillery work at maximum efficiency, but again, they have 4-5 times more manpower. This is quite serious, although we are helped by the fact that the positions around Avdijivka have been consolidated for a long time, it is a good line of defense.

– What is the situation in the industrial zone, do they control it, are there sections controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces?

– Well, you have to understand that the industrial zone of the coke chemical factory is often considered to be the industrial zone, but in fact they pushed forward and attacked in the south. It is no longer our brigade’s area of ​​responsibility. And there they actually occupied several streets. It could be called more of a “grey area”. We control it with our fire, but they get there, and we, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, try to knock them out. However, our brigade is fighting in the north of Avdijivka and defending the northern flank.

– Regarding your zone, about your brigade, who is attacking you, what Russian forces, units? Has their composition changed since the beginning of hostilities, namely units?

– Look, in their ranks there are a lot of mobilized people who have completed the relevant training, and there are also many representatives of “Storm-Z” units – these are people who have been in prison and now have the opportunity to hang themselves in Ukraine. And the Russians do not spare these units, they often throw them into battle just to detect our fire points, to see where the Ukrainians are shooting from.

They also use special forces. Special Forces soldiers from Arkhangelsk were spotted at the walls of the coke chemical plant. They attack themselves, they also train soldiers, their composition is very diverse. And this is not surprising, considering the fact that they have concentrated in this direction, now it can be said, well over 40 thousand. people.

– You mean the direction of Avdijivka?

– Yes. Avdijivkas.

– The most important question is the question of resources on both sides, right? The Russians believe that their resources will be greater than the Ukrainians and they will eventually break this situation. How do you view such hopes of theirs?

– It is clear that they are planning to surround Avdijivka and occupy this city. Obviously, they will do everything possible. So far, however, it does not appear that they lack resources, although, of course, they have suffered huge losses, more than 13 thousand have already died near Avdijivka. Russian, and it is very serious.

I think that for any army in the world, 13 thousand killed, 230 technical units in the battle for a small town where 30 thousand people lived in peacetime. people, would be a disaster. But not for Russia, because there they look at their military and the use of manpower in a completely different way. For them, the goal is much more important than the preservation of military lives. And we, in turn, depend on supplies, on Western countries, on the civilized world, which must realize that Ukraine is now fighting not only for itself. Ukraine is essentially fighting for the future of Europe as a whole, at least the Europe we understand.

For us, this is also a war for survival, because we fully understand that any peace talks, for example, now, will hardly be useful for us, we understand that they will continue to press us, we know how they behaved in the occupied territories – Izium, Bucha, Irpina and Borodianka. And one can hardly expect a more or less peaceful coexistence. Every peaceful resident of Ukraine and every soldier understands that this is a fight for our survival, for the survival of the country and the survival of each of us. We are well aware that in case of defeat we will either be destroyed or repressed.

– You have already talked a little about this, but I would like to ask so that we can better understand what is the situation on the ground? What’s a typical day like on your front line?

– Around the clock, they are systematically shelling us with artillery, that is, they are supporting their infantry with artillery. And usually small groups of infantry are sent – 8, 10, 15 people, sometimes units about the size of a squad, supported by armored vehicles – either infantry fighting vehicles or armored personnel carriers or tanks. In addition, for example, in the Stepovye region, tanks approach the railway track and support their infantry with fire from that side, that is, tanks fire almost at the positions of the Ukrainian military.

It should not be forgotten that they now have a lot of FPV drones, no less than we do. And here there is a certain parity, even with their slight advantage, we hope that the situation will change.

They also support their offensive actions from the air. I don’t mean drones, I mean traditional aviation. They attack with guided bombs. These bombs or modified fugitive bombs, usually 500 kg, are a very terrible weapon that destroys everything in its radius of action. They drop them several times a day. It varies from day to day, but there are usually about ten hits. There are three, five, and more. Depends on how intense they attack. Literally, constant shelling from the sky. For example, the factory area has good fortifications, it is concreted, there are underground tunnels, there are places to hide, but still, if you want to launch a defensive fire to stop the enemy, you have to go to more open positions. Yes, our soldiers there are protected compared to the Russians, but still they are in the danger zone because the Russians are dropping heavy bombs. And these heavy bombs are hitting our infantry. They also hunt with FPV drones when the weather permits. The weather is very changeable now. We often see that it’s raining, low clouds, and then it’s more difficult to use drones when there’s clouds, when it’s raining or drizzling, or when there’s a strong gusty wind. Then they can’t use drones, but as soon as it clears up, they immediately launch reconnaissance drones and FPV drones to target our infantry or vehicles. In the case of our brigade, they are often targeted by artillery, and they also try to use Lancet drones to hunt down our Bradley fighting vehicles. The American-made Bradleys are mostly used in counterattacks and to evacuate the wounded, and are often called infantry taxis. The infantry units get into the Bradley, the vehicles take them to the landing place, and the soldiers continue on their feet, as they say, to defend the positions, the fortifications of the occupiers.

– If I understand correctly, their resources and the intensity of their actions are not decreasing yet, right?

– No, it is not decreasing, on the contrary, in recent days, as Brigadier General Tarnavskii noted, they even increased the pressure a little, because it got cold, the ground is not so sticky anymore, so it became a little easier to transport their infantry in armored vehicles. Therefore, both MT-LB (multipurpose armored vehicles), and the already mentioned armored personnel carriers and tanks are trying to advance. There are battles for the Steppe, there are battles to prevent the enemy from entering the coke chemical plant. We are talking about our stretch here. And basically, the situation is similar along the entire perimeter of Avdijivka. They have advanced about a kilometer in these two months. This is insignificant progress, considering the amount of forces and means that have been used. Our task is to stop them and destroy them as much as possible, because now we are in a fairly well-fortified position. And no matter how difficult, how cold, how dangerous, this task must still be carried out.

We are keeping the situation under control.

– As the Anglo-Saxons say, “last in line, but not in importance” – What are the biggest problems, the biggest challenges for your brigade and all the Ukrainian Defense Forces in this direction? Compensation for loss of people, manpower, weapons, ammunition?

– I wouldn’t call it problems, it’s more like needs. Indeed, when the enemy presses with such a powerful force, we must respond, which requires a regular supply of skilled, motivated manpower and more shells. Because artillery remains perhaps the most effective component of this war. But let’s also not forget that this war is a high-tech war, and now we need to achieve parity with drones, including FPV, because it is both aerial reconnaissance and eyes and their manpower, the destruction of infantry. This is currently probably the most effective and even the most economically beneficial factor of countermeasures.

– If, God forbid, the Russians manage to capture Avdijivka, and it would be a repeat of the history of Bakhmut, what do you think it would mean for the entire situation on this front?

Our commander-in-chief must decide how long to defend Avdijivka, how appropriate it is. Currently, the defensive fortifications allow us to destroy far more enemies than we suffer losses, which means that the defense of Avdijivka is currently effective and should be continued. Now I cannot assume that it will be occupied, because there are no special conditions for this. Of course, Russia can increase resources, they have that option. And if they use all their forces and means only for this purpose, then we may lose Avdijivka someday. However, it must be understood that this will no longer be Avdijivka as a settlement, it will simply be the territory of the destroyed city, and that’s it. It will be rubble, they have the ability to wipe it all off the face of the earth. Maybe everything will go in this direction, but now it is not easy to predict this dynamic.

I think we are ready for any development. Defensive lines are also being built behind Avdijivka. It is clear that we have to have back roads. But now the question is not raised in such a way that we will simply take and leave Avdijivka. This will be decided by the leadership of the Ukrainian army, because it has the full spectrum of information, it knows how many forces and means it has, how many reserves we have, and it understands what forces the enemy can use. In our section, we can only see what is happening here.