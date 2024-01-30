For the sake of coffee, which is very dear to me

#sake #coffee #dear

During my childhood years, in my mother’s days, I would inhale the smell of Turkish coffee, which was served in elegant cups that women held elegantly with their little fingers in the air, and taste a little of the grounds of my mother’s finished coffee. They used to deceive us by saying, “Children don’t drink coffee, you’ll get dark.”

In my youth, after long lecture days at the Faculty of Medicine, I reached by changing two buses.

The lessons I have to study at home grow in my mind; I clear my mind with a sugary, caffeinated cola.

I would work through the night.

Despite this relationship I had with caffeine, I did not have much contact with coffee until the 2000s.

I didn’t like the taste of coffee mixed with granulated water and it didn’t sit well with my stomach anyway.

Then, during my work period in the USA, during early morning rounds, I would watch doctors holding long mugs in their hands.

I loved the smell of their coffee and became increasingly addicted to coffee during my socializing experiences there.

I got used to it.

Those who think their coffee is the best in the world, shared with me the coffee they brought from there.

I had two friends from South America who shared it.

Being a coffee novice, I said, “This will give you a heart attack, it’s not like the mud-like coffees of the Americans.”

They would make fun of him.

Then, if I don’t start the day with coffee, I won’t be able to wake up; If I didn’t drink, I started not being able to clear my mind.

In my opinion, this stimulating effect is important for the history of our civilization because it is the indispensable accompaniment of our long mental activities spent in offices and in front of the computer.

I was now addicted to coffee, but it wasn’t worrying like other addictions.

Moreover, scientific research in recent years has revealed, perhaps for the first time, the benefits of addiction.

They were in line.

Considering that it is the most consumed liquid after water in the USA and the most widely consumed liquid in the world, it is inevitable that many studies will be carried out to reveal its possible benefits and harms.

Coffee is a herbal product that contains many antioxidants in addition to caffeine, and has accompanied humankind’s journey for hundreds of years.

Apart from caffeine, it contains many other components defined as antioxidants.

For example, there are studies showing that chlorogenic acid, one of these components, has a possible protective effect in reducing the risk of cancer.

Among the benefits demonstrated so far: coronary heart disease, diabetes, kidney diseases, stroke

Ambitious important headlines such as a reduction in the risk of Alzheimer’s colon cancer and even a stronger DNA

was.

Studies published in good journals based on long-term monitoring indicate that drinking 2-3 cups of coffee

It shows that it has a protective effect on the kidneys and heart.

However, another new study has been published, the results of which may not be considered good for heart health.

This population-based cross-sectional study showed that espresso consumption was associated with higher total cholesterol levels.

Accordingly, it was shown that cholesterol increased by 0.11 mmol/L (95% CI, 0.03-0.19) in women who drank six or more cups of coffee a day, while there was no increase in men who drank this amount of coffee.

But it is thought that the results should be evaluated carefully and with new studies.

It is known that coffee consumption increases heart rate, causes high blood pressure and insomnia in some people.

Although the studies carried out so far, which suggest that the possible benefits are greater than the risks, have not yet been able to turn into clear enough messages, the results of two new studies that I read over my coffee are important and remarkable.

One of them pooled and analyzed qualified studies and showed that drinking 3 cups of coffee prevented the loss of an estimated 6% of healthy life years.

The other is an animal study, in which caffeine-fed mice were shown to have significant long-term effects on the brain, in addition to the stimulant effect, and that these effects were related to cognitive functions, learning and memory.

Did TS Eliot really say, “I measure my life with coffee spoons?” But what would I do if I didn’t have the coffee that makes me sad?

