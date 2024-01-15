For the third time in his sporting career, Messi is chosen winner of The Best Award

#time #sporting #career #Messi #chosen #winner #Award

The Argentine star Lionel Messi won another distinction in his sporting career, this time for the third time, when from the city of London, in England, this Monday he was awarded The Best Award given by the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA).

“La Pulga”, absent from the gala, surpassed the Norwegian striker of Manchester City FC in the votes, Erling Haalandalready Kylian MbappéFrench forward of Paris Saint-Germain FC

Messi, the big absentee of the night, decided to stay in Florida to continue working in the preseason of Inter Miami, a team that this Friday will hold a friendly match against the El Salvador team on the Cuscatlán Stadium field, according to international media reports.

The reactions to the award were immediate. From the South American Football Confederation to the Argentine National Team, passing through different media and journalists who congratulated the man from Rosario for this new recognition.

In other categories, the Spanish Aitana Bonmatíwho was compared to Andrés Iniesta for her play, won The Best Female Award.

Furthermore, the Brazilian legend Marta Vieira da Silvareceived special recognition for his career.