For this reason Miguel Araujo turned his back on Alianza Lima and will stay at Portland Timbers

It became official that Alianza Lima looked for Miguel Araujo to fight for the Copa Libertadores, as he was the perfect replacement for the discarded Carlos Zambrano. It turns out that his response was not what was expected and he left the club looking for other options for defense. After several days the former captain of the blue and white appeared to tell the truth about him.

“There was a rapprochement with Professor Néstor Bonillo, we spoke for a few minutes, he is also my friend and we always communicate. There was a rapprochement, but I have a three-year contract plus a bonus with Portland, and it will be very difficult for me to come here, in that sense, otherwise, I would be delighted,” Miguel Araujo said in an interview with the TV Perú portal. Bet at Betsson on matches from the best leagues in the world and receive a welcome bonus of 50 soles.

It was obvious that Néstor Bonillo was going to try to contact him, since he has known him since he worked for the Peruvian National Team and he was one of Ricardo Gareca’s squad. He always proved to be a great defender and also had a lot of leadership, not for nothing he was captain in Alianza Lima and Emmen in the Netherlands.

It is more than certain that if he returns to Peru the only team that Miguel Araujo would think of is Alianza Lima and we will surely see him between 2027 and 2028 for Matute. Let’s hope that by then Peruvian soccer can already have the teams to compete in South America, only then will good players arrive.