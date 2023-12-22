#diabetes #red #days

Around 10,000 of us living with diabetes in Halland county have a full-time job managing the disease. The Christmas and New Year holidays are no exception. Here, life with a chronic illness can be extra stressful. You may be alone with your worries about what the future with the disease will be like, or the coziness around the Christmas table is interrupted by the question: “Are you really going to eat that, you who are diabetic!?”

When the Swedish Diabetes Association surveyed diabetes care in the 2023 Diabetes Barometer, one in four of the 3,530 participants in the survey answered that their relationship with family and friends is to some or a great extent limited by life with diabetes. The percentage is approximately three out of ten among people with type 1 diabetes, while the corresponding percentage among people with type 2 diabetes is 22 percent. Last year, six out of ten stated that their quality of life was negatively affected by the disease.

Even here, there are many who are affected by the challenges that life with a complex and demanding chronic disease brings. Living with diabetes is a constant work in progress with extensive and advanced self-care. For us with diabetes, there are no red days. When it comes to care, it is close to one in five in the survey who state that the psychosocial support works poorly. In Halland County, that percentage was 16 percent.

Far from everyone who needs it receives the support that is sometimes required to cope with a chronic illness, for example in the form of a conversation with a psychologist or counsellor. A survey vote, among many, for whom psychosocial support does not work: “When I got diabetes and was very mentally ill, the only thing my diabetes doctor said was: it was boring!”

This is unsustainable for the individual who suffers from both mental and physical ill-health and thus a greatly reduced quality of life. At the same time, the absence of psychosocial support risks entailing increased costs, among other things in the form of expenses for the treatment of complications if a person with diabetes is unwell and therefore unable to take care of themselves.

Questions about how you feel should be as common as questions about blood sugar and lifestyle. If care only sees half the person with diabetes, it is not possible to treat the whole patient. My wish for 2024 is therefore that everyone, including you who work in healthcare, wants to see the person first and not the disease, when you meet a person with diabetes.

I am convinced that it will provide better health, physically, mentally and socially, for everyone living with diabetes.

Sven Fogelströmchairman of the diabetes association in Halland County

