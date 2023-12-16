Forced to Enter Hamas Tunnel, Israeli Engineer: I Thought It Was Primitive, Turns Out It’s Sturdy and Sophisticated

#Forced #Enter #Hamas #Tunnel #Israeli #Engineer #Thought #Primitive #Turns #Sturdy #Sophisticated

Once considered primitive infrastructure, Israeli engineers admit that Hamas tunnels are sturdy and sophisticated

TRIBUNNEWS.COM – In an effort to suppress the Palestinian liberation militia, Hamas, the Israeli army (IDF) is reportedly trying to stop their movement by paralyzing the tunnel infrastructure network.

The latest attempt, after several attempts with bombs and explosive materials failed, the IDF flooded the tunnel using sea water.

In the initial stages, this effort was reported to have been successful, sea water successfully crept into the tunnel.

Built by Engineers, Every Threat Has Been Taken into Account

However, Israel’s attempt to bury the tunnel using sea water seems to have been read by Hamas.

Apart from the fact that Israel and the United States (US) were already worried about this plan, Hamas, in building the tunnel, claims to have also taken into account the threat to its valuable assets.

Senior Hamas official, Osama Hamdan, said that the tunnel was built to withstand flooding.

He emphasized that Israel’s plan to flood sea water into the underground infrastructure had been taken into account.

“The tunnel was built by trained and educated engineers who took into account all possible attacks from the occupation side, including water pumping,” Hamdan said.

Hamdan added that the underground network is an integral part of the struggle of the Palestinian resistance militia.

“And all the consequences and attacks that were expected to occur have been taken into account,” he said.

The Israeli military has begun installing pumps to flood Hamas tunnels underground in Gaza using sea water. (PHOTO CREDIT: Dr Eli David via X)Israeli Engineer: Advanced Tunnel Network

Regarding Hamas’ claim of the sophistication of the tunnel network and structure, apparently this has also been acknowledged by Israel.

News NewsweekNovember 29 2023, reported the confession of an IDF engineer officer expressing his surprise at the size of the tunnels said to be used by the Palestinian Hamas movement in Gaza.

Such tunnels have been central to Hamas’ military strategy and have been the main target of Israeli forces during the war so far.