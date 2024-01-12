Ford has finally figured out the big problem with the 1.0-liter EcoBoost

#Ford #finally #figured #big #problem #1.0liter #EcoBoost

The company will put more than 100,000 cars with this engine into its workshops

For years, owners of Ford models with 1.0-liter EcoBoost engines have complained that these engines are fatally damaged because the lubrication system becomes clogged. An investigation by the concern and the US National Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) found the cause of the problem, as a result of which Ford is recalling 100,000 vehicles to its workshops.

The problem was found in the 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine used in the Focus hatchback (2016-2018) and the EcoSport SUV model (2017-2022). These engines are notorious in North America for losing oil pressure after about 50,000 miles. When disassembled in a workshop, it turns out that the oil pump belts have broken and are clogging the lubrication system.

The investigation determined that the tensioner seal was being destroyed by vibration over the life of the vehicle, allowing the tensioner arm to drop. This can affect the balance shaft, damage the tensioner and stretch the belt. This leads to a complete loss of oil pressure, which damages the engine.

The failure causes not only a loss of power while driving, but also the deactivation of the vacuum pump that assists braking, thus creating a risk of hitting another vehicle. Ford admits to one crash resulting from an oil pump failure that resulted in two injuries.

The manufacturer recommends that the belt be replaced at 150,000 miles (241,000 km). However, it breaks down just after 60,000 miles (96,000 km), when the car’s warranty has expired. This has prompted the owners of the problematic cars to file a class action lawsuit against the company. They will now receive support from Ford as their cars will be repaired as part of the service campaign. This includes changing the tensioner (it will have a shorter arm) as well as the bolt connection. The strap itself will be of a different material.

It should be noted that Ford of Europe has already announced a service campaign for models with this engine. This happened in 2010, but it was related to cracked clutch pressure plates.

