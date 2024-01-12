Ford Otosan: Union decided to strike

#Ford #Otosan #Union #decided #strike

In the statement made by Ford Otosan to KAP, it was stated that the union decided to strike during the collective bargaining agreement negotiation process between the Turkish Metal Industrialists’ Union (MESS) and the Turkish Metal Union.

In its statement, Ford stated that the implementation date of the strike decision will be determined later.

Türk Traktör also made a similar statement.

Following the failure to reach an agreement in the collective bargaining process between the Turkish Metal Union and the Metal Industrialists’ Employers’ Union (MESS), the Turkish Metal union decided to strike. The bargaining is for approximately 150 thousand metal workers.

Following the dispute, MESS increased its offer to 50 percent in the 6th session held on December 29, 2023, and to 60 percent in the 7th session held on January 5, 2024. However, these offers were not accepted by Türk Metal.

Also Read:  MPLA BP and CC meet in Luanda at the beginning of the week -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

How Robert Fico builds a parallel world of false justice (commentary by Martin Behul)
How Robert Fico builds a parallel world of false justice (commentary by Martin Behul)
Posted on
A new wave of polar air brings frost and snow to Romania. Temperatures will drop significantly
A new wave of polar air brings frost and snow to Romania. Temperatures will drop significantly
Posted on
Bundesliga: How to watch FC Bayern against Hoffenheim on free TV | Sports
Bundesliga: How to watch FC Bayern against Hoffenheim on free TV | Sports
Posted on
Vedolizumab and ustekinumab in pregnant women
Vedolizumab and ustekinumab in pregnant women
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News