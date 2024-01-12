Ford Otosan: Union decided to strike

#Ford #Otosan #Union #decided #strike

In the statement made by Ford Otosan to KAP, it was stated that the union decided to strike during the collective bargaining agreement negotiation process between the Turkish Metal Industrialists’ Union (MESS) and the Turkish Metal Union.

In its statement, Ford stated that the implementation date of the strike decision will be determined later.

Türk Traktör also made a similar statement.

Following the failure to reach an agreement in the collective bargaining process between the Turkish Metal Union and the Metal Industrialists’ Employers’ Union (MESS), the Turkish Metal union decided to strike. The bargaining is for approximately 150 thousand metal workers.

Following the dispute, MESS increased its offer to 50 percent in the 6th session held on December 29, 2023, and to 60 percent in the 7th session held on January 5, 2024. However, these offers were not accepted by Türk Metal.