Ford Tourneo Courier: the first impression

SUV-INSPIRED STYLE – The second generation of the multispace Ford Tourneo Courier, produced in Craiova in Romania, is a completely new car which, compared to the previous model, is larger, more spacious, safer and more connected. But it is also more refined from a stylistic point of view, with the squared front lights, inspired by those of the Ford Ranger and F-150 pick-ups and, in the Active (in the pictures), with the lower perimeter of the bodywork protected by plastic profiles connected to the additional wheel arch trims and the fake bumper skids. Details that they wink at SUVs underlining the aesthetic characterization of the top of the range variant, also available with optional two-tone paintwork.

MORE SPACE ON BOARD – The new Ford Tourneo Courier sees the lengthincreased by 18 cm, from 416 to 434 cm, and the height, now 182 cm (183 for the Active version). It results in a larger and more habitable passenger compartmentin which three passengers can find space without too many compromises on the sofa rear, fractional asymmetrically in the proportion 60%-40% to be able to load very bulky objects sacrificing only one or two places.

LOAD CAPACITY – The load capacity of the Ford Tourneo Courier it has risen considerably, by 44% to be precise, and now it reaches 2,162 liters with the rear sofa folded down and 570 liters with the passenger compartment in a 5-seater configuration and measuring the useful volume only up to the parcel shelf, for one length maximum of load of 143 cm, and the luggage area presents some “clever” solutions: to keep the trunk clean it is in fact possible to use special compartments integrated into the side panels so as to store objects and accessories dirty with mud or earth while to keep the contents safe an anti-theft device with volumetric alarm is provided in the loading area.

SLIDING DOORS – Access to the rear seat of the Ford Tourneo Courier happens from sliding side doors which, with their large opening, facilitate entry into the rear part of the vehicle and facilitate the movements of those who have to fix the child seat and fasten the seat belts of the little ones. This solution prevents accidental damage or dents to other cars when the rear doors are opened in the presence of other vehicles parked nearby. Furthermore, the Tourneo Courier Active features seats covered with a specific, soft technical fabric that is easy to clean, resistant to wet or damp clothes, and does not feel cold to the touch in winter.

KEEPING UP WITH THE TIMES – The dashboard of the Ford Tourneo Courier it sports digital instruments, which are partially reconfigurable (it cannot display full-screen navigation maps, for example) and above all hosts numerous glove boxincluding a phone holder (in addition to the wireless charger) although only the glove holder in front of the passenger has a door.

DRIVING IMPRESSIONS – The new Ford Tourneo Courier it is available exclusively with the engine 3 cylinder 1.0 Ecoboost turbo petrol with 125 CV (not electrified), which can be combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. Compared to the Puma, which has similar dimensions, the Tourneo Courier has a higher weight and a higher center of gravity, resulting in a behavior dynamic more touristy, due to the certainly less “sharp” setup and a certain tendency to roll. The greater sensitivity to side wind should not be forgotten, given the “sail effect” caused by the large squared sides.

WELL EQUIPPED – On the other hand the Ford Tourneo Courier is equipped with a complete range of advanced systems driving assistance as standard, including lane keeping, pre-collision emergency braking assistance, traffic sign recognition, driver attention monitoring, wrong direction warning, cruise control and, to depending on the version, blind spot monitoring of the exterior mirrors, oncoming vehicle detection and adaptive cruise control.

RECALLS WELL – The maneuverability of the 6-speed manual gearbox is very good and the generous availability of torque (170 Nm and 200 with the overboost function), despite the reduced displacement, allows recover speed quickly without resorting to continuous climbing. The soundproofing is satisfactory: some aerodynamic noise is perceptible at the maximum permitted motorway speeds but otherwise the comfort acustico does not lend itself to criticism.

CONSUME LITTLE – Good handling, confirmed by the turning diameter of 10.7 meters and the relative lightness of the control, electrically servo-assisted. The consumption is partly affected by the generous frontal surface of the car and stands, consistently with the declared data, at 7 liters per 100 km (about 14 km/l); it is possible to travel almost 20 km/litre, according to the indications of the trip computer, proceeding at around 90 km/h set by the cruise control, for a range of between 650 and 900 km, allowed by the 45 liter tank.