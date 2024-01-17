Ford’s popular Kuga gets even better (Video)

#Fords #popular #Kuga #Video

Ford has released the first details of the 2024 version of its hit Kuga model, which has undergone a major program of renewal and optimization.

There’s no diesel in the engine lineup, as those oil burners fell out of favor in Europe after the Volkswagen Group scandal. The base version has a turbocharged 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine with a power of 148 hp, transmitted to the front axle through a 6-speed manual gearbox. You can choose a self-charging hybrid with a 2.5-liter petrol engine and an electric motor that generates a combined power of 177 hp. in the front-wheel drive version and just over 180 hp. in the all-wheel drive model.

The highlight is the upgraded plug-in hybrid, also with a 2.5-liter engine. Now its total power is 240 hp, which is up 30 hp. more. more than the Escape Hybrid. It also has 18 hp. larger than the pre-facelift Kuga PHEV and uses an improved power-split automatic gearbox.

The Kuga PHEV now accelerates to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds, almost two seconds faster than before. In addition, the towing capacity has been increased by more than 30% to 2100 kg.

The updated Kuga PHEV promises the ability to travel up to 69 kilometers in pure electric, and in the non-rechargeable Kuga Hybrid, the free range can reach up to 900 kilometers. The two cars also promise a leading indicator of up to 2.1 tons of towing capacity.

The stylish changes to the exterior design of the Kuga, which in its plug-in PHEV version was the most popular market offering in Europe in 2021, 2022, and most likely in 2023, are combined with a renewed and developed interior. It features a 13.2-inch touch-sensitive screen and SYNC 4 on-board system with 5G internet connectivity, wireless mobile phone synchronization via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Alexa as standard, writes auto-press.net.

In the equipment of the KUGA 2024, which is available for order from this month, it will also be available in a new Active version, new adaptive cruise control with automatic activation of the cornering brake, 360-degree video surveillance can be found. In addition, a sliding second row of seats, which promises additional passenger comfort and/or additional cargo volume (+ up to 150 liters), automatic LED headlights, the ability to order Dynamic Pixel headlights and other extras.