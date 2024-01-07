Forecast for the price of gold until the end of the year

#Forecast #price #gold #year

Gold has shown a strong uptrend against the US dollar, trading at $2.045 per troy ounce at the time of writing, up more than 25% from late 2022 lows.

This cements its reputation as a reliable store of value.

As a prominent commodity, gold stands out in various industries due to its exceptional conductivity, corrosion resistance and malleability. Investors also value gold for its ability to hedge against inflation, currency fluctuations and its role in diversifying investment portfolios.

The price of gold reached an all-time high of $2,146.79 per ounce on December 4, 2023, according to TradingView. This has renewed interest among gold lovers and global investors, drawing attention back to this historically significant commodity.

Gold price forecast until the end of 2024 by ChatGPT

In recent query GPT-4 Turbo was asked for help regarding the price of gold at the end of 2024. The advanced AI model provided three potential predictions, with the most likely scenario seeing the gold price range between $2,100 and $2,200 per troy ounce, reflecting a 2.2% increase up to 7%.

In addition, the bullish forecast suggests that by the end of 2024, gold could reach the range of $2,250 to $2,350 per troy ounce, representing an increase of 9.5% to 14.4%. Conversely, the bearish outlook suggests a potential decline to $1,900 to $2,000 per ounce, indicating a decline of between 2.7% and 7.5%.

Forecast from a historically accurate analyst

Last year, financial commodity analyst Bruce Kamich accurately predicted that SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) would end 2023 above the $180 mark.

Using his 50 years of experience studying the gold markets, Kamich now predicts a new SPDR price target in 2024. His calculations assume price target for the SPDR near $300 in 2024 this year.

