forecast, how it goes, schedules, tickets and where to watch the match broadcast today

Peñarol vs. National LIVE They play TODAY at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo via STAR Plus by the Uruguayan classic of the Río de La Plata Series 2024.

Peñarol and Nacional play again for the Río de La Plata Series | Libero Composition

19:45

13′ GOAL BY RUBÉN BENTANCOURT

Great goal! Albo took the lead with a great right-footed goal, striker Rubén Bentancourt took advantage of the space and beat Peñarol with a cross shot.

19:16

Peñarol: confirmed lineup

Peñarol: Guillermo de Amores; Byron Castillo, Léo Coelho, Maximiliano Olivera, Diego Sosa; Damián García, Ignacio Sosa, Camilo Mayada, Javier Cabrera; Maximiliano Silvera, Franco González.

19:10

National: confirmed lineup

National: Luis Mejía; Leandro Lozano, Franco Romero, Diego Polenta, Gabriel Báez; Antonio Galeano, Francisco Ginella, Lucas Sanabría; Mauricio Pereyra, Gonzalo Carneiro, Ruben Bentancourt.

Peñarol vs. Nacional play TODAY LIVE for the Uruguayan classic on the Río de La Plata Series 2024 at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo. The match will start at 7:30 p.m. in Peru and 9:30 p.m. in Uruguay. The FREE ONLINE transmission is in charge of the signals of VTV and STAR Plus, ESPN streaming service; In addition, Libero.pe provides minute-by-minute online coverage of the best moments of the match.

Peñarol vs Nacional LIVE FREE on Clásico Uruguayo: broadcast of the friendly for the Río de La Plata Series

The first stage ended with an advantage for Nacional against Peñarol.

35′ Referee did not charge a penalty for Nacional

In Nacional, they are outraged because the referee did not charge a penalty for the team, there is a lot of annoyance against the main judge.

30′ GONZALO CARNEIRO GOAL

Remarkable definition and it is the second! Nacional takes the lead after a goal from Gonzalo Carneiro, all after a rude error by Peñarol’s defense.

21′ Discussion in the area over alleged criminal

Nacional players claim a possible penalty for grabbing against Bentancourt, but Peñarol’s players make an arduous claim.

18′ Peñarol goes with everything in search of a tie

Peñarol goes all out on the right and looks for the goal as soon as possible, but Nacional defends in a great way and avoids every attack.

16′ Peñarol surprised by the score against

Peñarol narrowly falls after a defensive error by Byron Castillo, as the Bolso striker took advantage in that area.

13′ GOAL BY RUBÉN BENTANCOURT

Great goal! Albo took the lead with a great right-footed goal, striker Rubén Bentancourt took advantage of the space and beat Peñarol with a cross shot.

9′ Pereyra resolved well with a great right hand

Mauricio Pereyra took two players and sent a right hand that stopped goalkeeper Guillermo de Amores. Surprise in National.

7′ Very frictional match between Peñarol vs. National

The Peñarol vs. duel is played. Nacional and both collide hard in every play, it is Manya who tries the most, reaching the Bolso area.

4′ Bentancourt entered hard against Sosa

The referee is very rigid with fouls, now last he took a free kick in favor of Peñarol after a foul by Rodrigo Bentancourt against Diego Sosa.

1′ Handball by Peñarol and free kick by Nacional

Hand 30 meters from the goal and it is a dangerous free kick for Nacional. In Peñarol they defend as a block against this action.

The classic of Peñarol vs. National!

Peñarol: confirmed lineup

Peñarol: confirmed lineup

Peñarol: Guillermo de Amores; Byron Castillo, Léo Coelho, Maximiliano Olivera, Diego Sosa; Damián García, Ignacio Sosa, Camilo Mayada, Javier Cabrera; Maximiliano Silvera, Franco González.

National: confirmed lineup

National: confirmed lineup

National: Luis Mejía; Leandro Lozano, Franco Romero, Diego Polenta, Gabriel Báez; Antonio Galeano, Francisco Ginella, Lucas Sanabría; Mauricio Pereyra, Gonzalo Carneiro, Ruben Bentancourt.

Where is the Uruguayan classic played between Peñarol vs. National?

The Peñarol duel vs. National for the Río de La Plata Series will be played TODAY at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo:

Called from Peñarol for the classic

These are the ones called in Peñarol for the classic:

National squad for the classic against Peñarol

These are those called up from Nacional of Uruguay:

On which channel to watch Peñarol vs. National?

The Peñarol duel vs. Nacional por el Río of the La Plata Series is played TODAY and you can watch it LIVE and DIRECT on the Star Plus signal or follow the minute by minute ONLINE on Líbero.

What time do Peñarol vs. play? National for the Río de la Plata Series?

The Peñarol match vs. National for the River of the La Plata Series will be played TODAY, Tuesday, January 23, from 7:30 p.m. in Peru or 9:30 p.m. in Uruguay.

Nacional has its uniforms ready

Nacional has ready the uniforms it will use for the classic against Peñarol:

Peñarol left a message from the Centennial

The Peñarol cast arrived at the stadium and sent a message from the Montevideo Centennial:

Welcome to the duel of Peñarol vs. National

Welcome! Follow the Uruguay classic between Nacional vs. Peñarol for the Río de La Plata Series. Here is the minute by minute of the LIVE meeting.

Peñarol vs. National LIVE: confirmed match lineups

Alignment of Peñarol: William of Amores; Byron Castillo, Léo Coelho, Maximiliano Olivera, Diego Sosa; Damián García, Ignacio Sosa, Camilo Mayada, Javier Cabrera; Maximiliano Silvera, Franco González.

Luis Mejía; Leandro Lozano, Franco Romero, Diego Polenta, Gabriel Báez; Antonio Galeano, Francisco Ginella, Lucas Sanabría; Mauricio Pereyra, Gonzalo Carneiro, Ruben Bentancourt.

Peñarol vs. National LIVE on STAR Plus

Stories: Leonardo Rodríguez

Comments: Sebastián Giovanelli and Jorge Goncalves

Playing field: Mariana Sequeira and Ana Ines Martinez

Where to watch Peñarol vs Nacional LIVE?

The Uruguayan classic will be seen LIVE on Star Plus for all of Latin America.

What time does Peñarol vs Nacional play TODAY?

The match starts from 9:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. Peruvian time). Find out the schedules for the Uruguayan Classic.

COUNTRIESTIMESMexico6:30 p.m.Peru, Ecuador, Colombia7:30 p.m.Bolivia, Venezuela8:30 p.m.Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay9:30 p.m.

When does Peñarol vs Nacional play?

The Uruguayan Classic between Peñarol vs Nacional for the Río de La Plata Series is played this Tuesday January 23.

Tickets for the classic Peñarol vs Nacional

TRIBUNAPALQUISTAS / BUTAQUISTASSOCIOSGENERALESColombes225 pesos450 pesos900 pesosOlimpica225 pesos450 pesos900 pesosAmerica: Door 24225 pesos450 pesos900 pesos

Preview of the match between Peñarol vs Nacional

Once again, the Río de La Plata Series will have another entertaining classic for thousands of fans. These historic teams will once again face 90 minutes of intensity, with a view to what will be the start of the season in Uruguayan football.

Nacional beat Peñarol in the previous match from the penalty shootout. Both tied 1-1 in the 90 minutes, so now there is a thirst for revenge on the part of the ‘Carboneros’.

It is worth noting that Peñarol arrives with a strong emotional boost after beating Belgrano 1-0 in the recent round of the Río de La Plata Series. With a score from Maxi Silvera, the ‘Carbonero’ remains strong in this summer competition.

For its part, Nacional could not beat its counterpart from Colo Colo and fell by the minimum to the regret of its fans. Alan Valdivia was the author of the only goal for the ‘Cacique’ to score the blow while visiting.

Peñarol faces Nacional for the Río de La Plata Series.

How does Peñarol arrive?

Peñarol has just beaten Belgrano 1-0 in the friendly played in the Río de La Plata Series. With a score from Maxi Silvera, the ‘Carbonero’ team is motivated to get their revenge against Nacional.

Peñarol reaches the classic after beating Belgrano

How does National arrive?

Nacional has just lost 0-1 against Colo Colo in the friendly of the Río de La Plata Series. Bad feelings for the white cast, who will now seek to raise their heads against their classic rival.

Peñarol vs Nacional: last match

The last classic between both teams was in the same Río de La Plata Series, in which they tied 1-1 throughout the 90 minutes, but in the penalty shootout it was a victory for the albos with a score of 4-1.

In which stadium do Peñarol vs Nacional play?

The match between Peñarol vs Nacional for the Río de La Plata Series is played at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo, whose capacity is for 60,235 spectators.

Peñarol vs Nacional: possible lineups

Penarol: G. De Amores, B. Castillo, L. Coelho, M. Olivera, L. Hernández, C. Mayada, D. García, I. Sosa, E. Darias, F. González and M. Silvera. DT: Diego Aguirre.

National: L. Mejia, F. Rosemary, J. Left, D. Polenta, L. Lozano, M. Pereyra, F. Ginella, D. Zabala, G. Baez, R. Bentancourt and G. Carneiro. DT: Alvaro Recoba.

