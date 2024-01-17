FOREIGN AFFAIRS – A diplomacy focused on human development

A diplomacy that leads Madagascar towards development. This is the objective set by Rafaravavitafika Rasata, Minister of Foreign Affairs. With this in mind, the newly appointed government member reaffirms economic diplomacy, which is the line drawn by the Rajoelina administration since its first mandate. However, it adds diplomacy focused on human development.

The handover between Rafaravavitafika Rasata and her predecessor, Yvette Sylla, was held yesterday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Anosy. During the speeches, the outgoing minister emphasized the role of Malagasy diplomacy in the smooth running of the significant events of the past year. She notably cited the hosting of the Indian Ocean Island Games, the diplomatic lobbying around the presidential election and the organization of the arrival as well as the reception of international guests at the inauguration of the democratically elected President. .

For her part, the new head of Malagasy diplomacy immediately emphasized her priorities. Actions focused on the three pillars of the presidential mandate which are human development, industrialization and good governance. Economic diplomacy, coupled with diplomacy contributing to human development, is included in these priorities.