FOREIGN EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS – More than 80,000 files processed by Finex per year

The repatriation of currencies is one of Finex’s priorities.

Lighter measures and more operators identified. Import or export players are more inclined to register with the External Finance Service (Finex), a branch of the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Indeed, according to the data provided by the service, approximately eighty thousand domiciliation files linked to commercial operations are processed at the level of the Integrated Foreign Exchange Operations Management Site (SIG-OC) each year. It is a “computerized system which consists of the computerization and automation of the process of processing files related to foreign exchange”. Thus, with the dematerialization of public services, the era of paperwork is over. All companies that export goods worth more than three million ariary or those that import products worth more than a thousand euros no longer need long stacks of files from the Ministry of Economy and finances.

However, operators will need to register with a SIG-OC account. “This allows Finex to closely monitor the repatriation of foreign currency from exported products. Indeed, it plays a leading role in the stability of the ariary,” explains Maminiaina Rakotoarison, manager at Finex. Indeed, the return of currencies plays a very important role in the monetary stability of a country. The establishment of this system is, in itself, another guarantee of foreign currency repatriation.

Itamara Radriamamonji

