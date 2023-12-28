Foreign Minister Retno regarding the UN Security Council Resolution which does not mention a ceasefire in Gaza

#Foreign #Minister #Retno #Security #Council #Resolution #mention #ceasefire #Gaza

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi spoke about the United Nations (UN) Security Council resolution which called for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza but did not mention a ceasefire. The resolution, numbered 2720, was adopted on December 22 with the votes of 13 countries except the United States and Russia, which abstained.

With UNSC resolution The 15-member council called for increased assistance for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including providing fuel, food and medical supplies.

They also explicitly demanded the opening of all border crossings to Gaza humanitarian aidincluding the Kerem Shalom crossing on the border with Israel.

The resolution also proposes the immediate appointment of a Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres appointed Sigrid Kaag to this role, and from 8 January 2024 she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

However, the resolution did not mention that ceasefire in the besieged Gaza enclave. The text “calls for urgent steps to immediately enable safe, unimpeded and expanded access for humanitarian aid” and “create conditions for the cessation of ongoing fighting” in Gaza.

The resolution is an amended version of the original text drafted by the United Arab Emirates, which had called for an “urgent and sustained cessation of fighting”.

Foreign Minister Retno said she would see in the future whether this resolution could make a difference in Gaza. “But what is certain is that one important element needed to make improvements on the ground is a ceasefire, which is not in the resolution,” he said.

“So we will see how this resolution will make improvements in Gaza,” he added, speaking at a lunch with the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs in South Jakarta on Wednesday, December 27 2023.

Israeli attack in Gaza which has not stopped since October 7 has killed at least 20,674 people, including 8,200 children and 6,200 women, according to figures from Gaza health authorities. Another 7,000 are still missing.

Israel said its troops launched a military operation in the enclave because of a Hamas attack on October 7 that killed nearly 1,200 people and took hundreds more hostage.

Nabiila Azzahra A.

